Alabama House passes Aniah's Law; bills head to the Alabama Senate

A bill named after a Southern Union student who was kidnapped and killed in 2019 is headed to the Alabama Senate.

The Alabama House of Representatives passed HB131 in a 102-0 vote and HB130 in a 101-0 vote Tuesday afternoon to move Aniah’s Law to the Alabama Senate at a later date.

Named after Aniah Blanchard, Aniah’s Law consists of two measures: HB131, a constitutional amendment giving judges the power to deny bail for 13 first-degree felonies, and HB130, full list of these charges. As Alabama law stands, bond can only be denied in cases of capital murder.

The man charged with capital murder in Blanchard’s death, Ibraheem Yazeed, was out on bond when police say he kidnapped and murdered Blanchard in October 2019.

Yazeed is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the kidnapping and death of Blanchard. He was originally charged with first-degree kidnapping after an investigation revealed that Yazeed forced Blanchard into her own vehicle against her will, according to previous reports.

Blanchard’s remains were not located until Nov. 25, 2019, in the 38000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter.

