Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to monitor state capitol, says protest groups have rights regardless of actions of members

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency plans to monitor the state Capitol, a week after violent protestors stormed the nation’s Capitol, due to concerns over more protests across the nation leading up to Inauguration Day.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) warned in an internal bulletin of possible protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C. Monday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

ALEA media relations manager Robyn Bryan said in an emailed statement that ALEA will continue to work in conjunction with local law enforcement to provide security to all state buildings within the Capitol complex.

“ALEA continues to monitor activity for public safety concerns and possible threats related to the ongoing protests across the nation,” the emailed reads.

ALEA says it recognizes a U.S. citizen's constitutionally protected rights to assemble, speak, and petition the government and that they "safeguard these first amendment rights, and reports on only those activities where the potential use of rhetoric and/or propaganda could be used to carry out acts of violence.”