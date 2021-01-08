Alabama lawmaker proposes voting rights restoration for people on parole

Rep. Laura Hall of Huntsville is seeking to amend existing voting laws for Alabama’s people on parole.

Under existing law, a person who has lost his or her right to vote based upon a past criminal conviction, may apply to the Board of Pardons and Paroles for a Certificate of Eligibility to register to vote under certain circumstances, such as the payment of all fines, court costs, fees, and victim restitution as ordered by the sentencing court and completion of probation or parole and release from compliance by the court or Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Sponsored by Hall, HB37 would eliminate the requirement that a person pay all costs prior to having his or her right to vote restored.

Also under existing law, a person who been granted a Certificate of Eligibility to register to vote by the Board of Pardons and Paroles can register or re-register as an elector upon submission of a copy of the certificate to the board of registrars of the county of his or her residence.

HB82 would remove this process for a person to have his or her right to vote restored. The bill is also sponsored by Hall.

Both bills propose the expansion of restoration of voting rights to a person who has been released from incarceration for five or more years.