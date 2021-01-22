Alabama leaders congratulate Lloyd Austin, who went from Auburn grad school to head of the Pentagon

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, a current Auburn University Board of Trustees member and alumnus, will be the first Black man to serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense.
It’s an honor and a privilege to serve as our country’s 28th Secretary of Defense, and I’m especially proud to be the first African American to hold the position. Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/qPAzVRxz9L— Lloyd Austin (@LloydAustin) January 22, 2021
Austin was confirmed the nation’s next leader of the Pentagon in a Friday morning Senate confirmation vote as required under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.
Minutes after he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a Friday morning vote, Gov. Ivey congratulated Austin in a tweet saying, "Alabama is so proud, sir."
Alabama is so proud, sir! Congrats! https://t.co/1dlPvDZD0U— Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) January 22, 2021
Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in a statement Tuesday that Austin represents "Auburn's best."
“Gen. Austin represents Auburn’s best in leadership, commitment to excellence and service to others,” Gogue said. “We know he will serve our nation with distinction and honor just as he has done throughout his career.”
Alabama Democrats congratulated Austin, echoing Ivey's statement that Alabama is "proud" of him.
A son of Mobile. An Auburn graduate.— Alabama Democrats (@aldemocrats) January 22, 2021
Now, our nation’s first Black Secretary of Defense.
Alabama is proud of you, @LloydAustin. We look forward to seeing you serve our nation with integrity. https://t.co/f7yoPbaBCN
Sen. Tommy Tuberville expressed congratulations for Austin in a tweet saying he has "confidence that he will effectively lead" the Department of Defense."
Gen Austin, born in Mobile, has a great connection to our state. I have confidence that he will effectively lead @DeptofDefense.— Senator Tommy Tuberville (@SenTuberville) January 22, 2021
I look forward to working with him for the benefit of Alabamians, Americans, & those in uniform to advance the safety & security of our great nation.
Alabama's senior senator Richard Shelby said in a tweet Austin is "eminently qualified to lead the Pentagon."
Today I voted to confirm Ret. Gen. Lloyd Austin as our next @SecDef. A native of Mobile & @AuburnU grad, Gen. Austin is eminently qualified to lead the Pentagon. I look forward to working with him to ensure our military remains the most powerful force in the world. @DeptofDefense— Richard Shelby (@SenShelby) January 22, 2021
Both Senators voted yes for Austin's confirmation.
Austin holds master’s degrees in education from Auburn University and business management from Webster University.
Upon his many accolades includes the Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn; the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy at West Point; five Defense Distinguished Service Medals; the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit.
Austin is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, and a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. His term on the Auburn University Board of Trustees began upon confirmation by the Alabama Senate on Feb. 9, 2017, and expires on Feb. 8, 2024.
Austin and his wife, Charlene, a fellow Auburn alumnae, live in Great Falls, Va. The couple has two sons.