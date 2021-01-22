Alabama leaders congratulate Lloyd Austin, who went from Auburn grad school to head of the Pentagon

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, a current Auburn University Board of Trustees member and alumnus, will be the first Black man to serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Austin was confirmed the nation’s next leader of the Pentagon in a Friday morning Senate confirmation vote as required under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Minutes after he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a Friday morning vote, Gov. Ivey congratulated Austin in a tweet saying, "Alabama is so proud, sir."

Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in a statement Tuesday that Austin represents "Auburn's best."

“Gen. Austin represents Auburn’s best in leadership, commitment to excellence and service to others,” Gogue said. “We know he will serve our nation with distinction and honor just as he has done throughout his career.”

Alabama Democrats congratulated Austin, echoing Ivey's statement that Alabama is "proud" of him.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville expressed congratulations for Austin in a tweet saying he has "confidence that he will effectively lead" the Department of Defense."

Alabama's senior senator Richard Shelby said in a tweet Austin is "eminently qualified to lead the Pentagon."