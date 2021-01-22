 Skip to main content
Alabama leaders congratulate Lloyd Austin, who went from Auburn grad school to head of the Pentagon
Auburn University

Gen. Lloyd Austin speaks during an Auburn University World Affairs Forum on Nov. 13, 2015.

 Todd Van Emst/

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, a current Auburn University Board of Trustees member and alumnus, will be the first Black man to serve as U.S. Secretary of Defense.

Austin was confirmed the nation’s next leader of the Pentagon in a Friday morning Senate confirmation vote as required under the  appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Minutes after he was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a Friday morning vote, Gov. Ivey congratulated Austin in a tweet saying, "Alabama is so proud, sir."

Auburn University President Jay Gogue said in a statement Tuesday that Austin represents "Auburn's best."

“Gen. Austin represents Auburn’s best in leadership, commitment to excellence and service to others,” Gogue said. “We know he will serve our nation with distinction and honor just as he has done throughout his career.”

Alabama Democrats congratulated Austin, echoing Ivey's statement that Alabama is "proud" of him.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville expressed congratulations for Austin in a tweet saying he has "confidence that he will effectively lead" the Department of Defense."

Alabama's senior senator Richard Shelby said in a tweet Austin is "eminently qualified to lead the Pentagon." 

Both Senators voted yes for Austin's confirmation. 

Austin holds master’s degrees in education from Auburn University and business management from Webster University.

Upon his many accolades includes the Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn; the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy at West Point; five Defense Distinguished Service Medals; the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit.

Austin is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, and a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. His term on the Auburn University Board of Trustees began upon confirmation by the Alabama Senate on Feb. 9, 2017, and expires on Feb. 8, 2024.

Austin and his wife, Charlene, a fellow Auburn alumnae, live in Great Falls, Va. The couple has two sons.

