Alabama leaders congratulate President Biden, Vice President Harris on Inauguration Day

“For the good of the country & the Alabamians I proudly represent, I joined several of my colleagues in agreeing to find common ground, where possible, with the Biden Administration,” Carl tweeted. “As there are clear ideological differences between us, I remain vigilant for the years ahead. Defending conservative values continues to be my top priority during my time in Congress.”

Carl is undersigned as well.

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville tweeted at the Inauguration, saying he was “grateful to have been joined by [his] son for the Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris.”

Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones was in attendance as well.

Rep. Robert Aderholt of Haleyville tweeted while he “did not support Joe Biden he is now the President of the United States.”

“I will look for ways to work with his Administration but I will also work to make sure that conservative ideals and principles are not swept aside either,” Aderholt tweeted.