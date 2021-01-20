Alabama leaders congratulate President Biden, Vice President Harris on Inauguration Day

Alabama’s congressional delegation and state leaders congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday within hours of their swearing-in.
“Congratulations to President Joe Biden & Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration, Gov. Kay Ivey said in a tweet. “On behalf of the people of Alabama, I’m committed to working with the new POTUS and VP administration for the good of our country. May God unify this great nation.”
Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth released a statement Wednesday saying he wishes President Biden “the best” and is praying he will lead “wisely while putting America’s interests first.”
Ainsworth said elected leaders and legislatures in "conservative states like Alabama must stand ready to protect our citizens’ religious freedoms, gun rights, and other God-given liberties whenever necessary."
Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby congratulated Biden and Harris, wishing them “all well as they lead our country for the next four years.” Shelby thanked the U.S. National Guard and other law enforcement for their part in the day’s events.
Rep. Jerry Carl of Mobile thanked former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike, for “four years of accomplishments and keeping America first.”
Rep. Barry Moore of Enterprise signaled his intent to work with the Biden Administration by releasing a signed letter to Biden on Twitter.
“For the good of the country & the Alabamians I proudly represent, I joined several of my colleagues in agreeing to find common ground, where possible, with the Biden Administration,” Carl tweeted. “As there are clear ideological differences between us, I remain vigilant for the years ahead. Defending conservative values continues to be my top priority during my time in Congress.”
Carl is undersigned as well.
Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville tweeted at the Inauguration, saying he was “grateful to have been joined by [his] son for the Inauguration of President Biden and Vice President Harris.”
Former Alabama Sen. Doug Jones was in attendance as well.
Rep. Robert Aderholt of Haleyville tweeted while he “did not support Joe Biden he is now the President of the United States.”
“I will look for ways to work with his Administration but I will also work to make sure that conservative ideals and principles are not swept aside either,” Aderholt tweeted.
Rep. Terri Sewell of Birmingham, the lone Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation, referenced on Twitter the impact of Vice President Kamala Harris’ place in history as the first female, Black female and south Asian female Vice President for the “millions of girls and young women who may now see themselves manifested in Vice President Kamala Harris.”
As we embark on one of the most historic days in American history, I am reminded that today never would have been possible without John Lewis, and the known and unknown Foot Soldiers of the Movement who risked their lives so that all Americans could have the sacred right to vote.— Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) January 20, 2021
Sewell attended the Inauguration, wearing a pink coat as a nod to Alpha Kappa Alpha, her shared sorority with Harris.
“The monumental task before President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to unify our nation in this great time of reckoning and divide will not be easy to overcome, Sewell said. “But I look forward to working with each to stand up for the people of Alabama’s 7th District.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill congratulated Biden and Harris in a tweet saying, “I hope that all Americans, Democrats, Republicans & Independents will pray for their success as they transition into leading, unifying, and healing our country.”
