Alabama officials wait and see after COVID-19 bump

BIRMINGHAM — COVID-19 hospitalizations have jumped about 20 percent in less than two weeks in Alabama, but state officials don’t see another coming crisis in the pandemic.

Statistics from the Alabama Department of Public Health showed 362 people were hospitalized Monday for the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Despite being up from the 301 patients just 10 days earlier, the total was still just a fraction of the 3,070 patients who pushed the state's intensive care wards to near capacity in mid-January.

The increase in cases is concerning, but it doesn't immediately threaten the state's health care system because the number of people being treated remains far below levels from earlier this year, said Dr. Don Williamson, chief executive of the Alabama Hospital Association.

Also, he said, a major spike in the number of severely ill patients isn't expected because more and more people are being vaccinated and increasing numbers of patients are young people, who tend to fare better than older patients with health complications.

“It’s nothing dramatic, but it’s something we need to be aware is happening," said Williamson, who previously served as state health officer.

State, local numbers