Alabama has joined the growing number of states that require hands-free driving.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law Senate Bill 301, legislation that prohibits people from using their cellphones and other devices without a hands-free setup. Proposed by Sen. Jabo Waggoner and Rep. Randy Wood, the new law went into effect on June 16.

Don’t expect to get ticketed just yet.

There is a one-year grace period in place. That means police officers will only give a warning if they see drivers violating the hands-free law.

“We wanted to make sure that they were aware of the law and everything,” Wood said. “We didn’t feel like it was right to just throw it out there and make it to where you got to pay a fine right off the bat. So we gave them a year of warning tickets.”

Auburn Police Lt. Darrell Downing said the warning period will end on June 14, 2024. A cellphone or device violation will also be considered a secondary offense. During that time, the police can’t pull you over for simply talking on your phone or using a device while driving.

“They have to have an initial violation to stop you. Another moving violation that is primary such as speeding, swerving, no turn signal, improper turns or something in that matter,” Downing said. “And then you can be issued a warning for the other one [cell phone violation] up until June 14, 2024. After that, you can be issued a citation for it.”

Once strictly enforced, each violation will be considered a separate offense and Class C misdemeanor, Downing said. The first conviction carries a fine of $50. A second conviction within a two years will get you a $100 fine. A third ticket inside of two years will lead to a $150 fine.

The first fine, however, can be waived if a person provides proof of purchase of a hands-free device for their vehicle.

“They would prefer you to take that money you would have paid in a fine and purchase some type of hands-free or Bluetooth device. Make you a safer driver,” Downing said. “They will waive the court cost if you do that on the first violation.”

Device-related accidents are not uncommon in Alabama.

Downing said the state saw 39 wrecks with injuries from June 22, 2020, to June 21 that stemmed from drivers using electronic devices. In that same time period, there were 198 cellphone-related wrecks and an additional 59 wrecks involving other electronic devices.

Downing said it is unclear how many other crashes happened for the similar reasons, but weren’t reported as such because of lack of evidence.

“That’s just the ones that we know for sure either by admission or a witness saw them on the phone,” Downing said.

Wood agrees with Downing’s sentiment.

“There’s people getting killed every day. Not only in Alabama, but in the whole country that’s inattentive on hands-free driving,” Wood said. “It’s already against the law to text and drive. We’d already passed that, but not talking and driving… You just can’t operate a motor vehicle like that and have it under control.”