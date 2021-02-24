Alabama Power crew from Lee County due back from Texas recovery work Wednesday

Alabama Power crews are working to restore electrical service in east Texas after last week’s winter storms shut down much of the Lone Star State.

Company officials said Alabama Power sent workers from Lee County, including a crew of linemen and several engineers, to assist with restoration efforts. They were due home mid-day Wednesday.

Thus far, Texas authorities haven’t asked Lee County’s Emergency Management Agency for emergency responders to help with the storm cleanup, according to EMA Director Rita Smith.

More than 300 lineworkers and support personnel made the trip to east Texas last weekend, overcoming travel delays due to icy road conditions in western Louisiana, according to company officials.

“Alabama Power’s work has been centered in Nacogdoches and Lufkin," company spokesman Ike Pigott said in a Wednesday press release. "Lufkin is about 115 miles north of Houston, while Nacogdoches is 20 miles north of Lufkin. Most of the restoration involved replacing lines brought down by the weight of ice, although there were several broken poles and cross arms that needed to be replaced.”

Pigott said the crews have been busy. They have run more than 300 spans of power lines and replaced 25 transformers and 22 utility poles.

