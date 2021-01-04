Alabama Rep. Mike Rogers latest member of congress to challenge electoral college vote

Trump's unprecedented attempt to overturn the presidential election is splitting the Republican Party. Some GOP lawmakers backing Trump are rushing ahead, despite an outpouring of condemnation from current and former GOP officials warning the effort is undermining Americans’ faith in democracy. All 10 living former defense secretaries wrote in an op-ed article that "the time for questioning the results has passed."

It's unclear the extent to which GOP leaders in Congress will be able to control Wednesday's joint session, which could drag into the night. Trump himself is whipping up crowds for a Wednesday rally near the White House.

Trump's allies are taking up his unfounded claims of voter fraud. But according to a consensus of election officials in the states he's disputing — as well his former Attorney General William Barr — there is no evidence of fraud that could change the election outcome. Officials who have control over elections in their states, including the Arizona and Georgia battlegrounds that Biden won, have certified those results as accurate and valid.

Of the more than 50 lawsuits the president and his allies have filed challenging results, nearly all have been dismissed or dropped. He’s also lost twice at the U.S. Supreme Court.