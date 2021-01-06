Alabama Republic Party calls violent protest at U.S. Capitol un-American

The Alabama Republic Party is condemning the violence and unlawful actions occurring at the United States Capitol on Wednesday.

The Alabama Republic Party Chairwomen Terry Lathan said the ALGOP is supporting law enforcement efforts and that the violent actions at the Capitol are un-American.

“We support law enforcement efforts to control and arrest any person who is violating laws and causing harm to property or people,” Lathan said in a statement. “These actions are not American and cannot be tolerated.”

Lathan went on to add that the ALGOP strongly supports peaceful assembly and protest.

“The Electoral College voting process, which is allowed by the Constitution, must be allowed to continue without disruption,” Lathan said. “It is important that citizen contact their representatives to have their voices heard in an orderly and respectful manner.”

