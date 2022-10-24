Alabama’s ‘Big 10 Mayors’ urge voters to pass Amendment One on Nov. 8

The mayors of Alabama’s 10 largest cities held a press conference in Auburn Monday urging voters to vote “yes” on Amendment One on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The amendment if passed would allow judges to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes on more occasions.

“By voting for Amendment One, you will allow judges to keep violent offenders in jail,” Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said.

He was joined by other mayors from across the state, from Mobile to Huntsville.

Amendment One proposes a change to Article One Section 16 of the Alabama constitution, which reads: “That all persons shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses, when the proof is evident or the presumption great; and that excessive bail shall not in any case be required.”

Amendment One would expand the language to include those charged with more violent crimes.

The mayors also turned the press conference platform to the parents of Aniah Blanchard, who investigators say was abducted in Auburn and killed at the age of 19 in 2019. Investigators eventually arrested Ibraham Yazeed and charged him with the murder, finding that he was already out on bail and awaiting trial from when he was arrested in Montgomery and charged with two counts of attempted murder in a separate case.

Supporters of the amendment have dubbed Amendment One “Aniah’s Law,” and it will be referred to as that on the ballot.

“Three years ago, Aniah Blanchard was simply going into the convenience store to get a late-night snack,” Anders said during the press conference. “She was kidnapped, and her life was taken by someone who had no business being out of jail, much less being in Auburn. On Nov. 8, the citizens of Alabama have their chance to do something about this.”

The mayors of the 10 largest cities in Alabama hold regular conferences, dubbing themselves ‘the Big 10 Mayors.’ Big 10 chairman and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson echoed Anders’ thoughts.

“One of the things we recognize, though, is that as government, that public safety is our No. 1 responsibility,” Stimpson said. “So today, as it stands, the legislation of this amendment, which will be voted on, will be to give judges the option of denying pretrial bail to the most violent offenders to keep them from being released where they would possibly reoffend,” he said.

According to Stimpson, the Big 10 Mayors had been working collectively since 2019 to change the constitution independently of Blanchard’s death. State Representative Chip Brown of Mobile originally introduced the bill.

“About the time the legislation was introduced in 2019, and very unfortunately, we had the death of Aniah Blanchard,” Stimpson said. “At that time, Aniah’s story and this legislation merged and all of a sudden it took on a whole new meaning.”

Blanchard’s father Elijah Blanchard also spoke at the press conference.

“This law means more than just justice,” he said. “It means that you can do prevention. You can have parents let their children go off to college and they can be at ease, when they give the judges honorable discretion to eliminate the fact that these type criminals be out on the street with our children.”

Aniah Blanchard’s stepfather Walter Hill said, ultimately, it wasn’t about their family.

“We never thought it would happen to us, especially on a college campus or in a college town,” Hill said. “So this is not just about us. It’s about our state, it’s about other kids, it’s about other families and protecting everybody and that’s the ultimate goal.”

Sunday marked the three-year anniversary of Blanchard’s disappearance. The family held a candlelight vigil on Samford Lawn on Sunday evening.

“Anybody can be a victim,” said Blanchard’s mother Angela Hill. “This absolutely will save their lives because the world that we’re living in, the state that we’re living in now, criminals are out there, there’s evil out there and they’re not going to stop. And so, if they do commit a crime, at least we can keep them in jail, so they won’t go out and reoffend.”

The big 10 Mayors of Alabama include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

The expanded language for the state constitution proposes is as follows:

“Proposing an amendment to Section 16 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing as Section 16 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama 1901, as amended, to create Aniah’s Law, to provide that an individual is entitled to reasonable bail prior to conviction, unless charged with capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual torture, domestic violence in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, terrorism when the specified offense is a Class A felony other than murder, and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six.”