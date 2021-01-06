Alabama’s Sen. Shelby safe inside U.S. Capitol, calls for law and order

Sen. Richard Shelby is safe inside the United States Capitol and says law and order must be established.

The Alabama U.S. Senator tweeted Wednesday saying he is safe “thanks to the protection and swift action by our law enforcement.” He also added that Tuesday is a “very dark day for our country.”

Shelby went on to tweet the following:

“Our Founder Fathers warned against mob rule. Law and order must be established and maintained.”

