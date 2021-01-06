Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill condemns violence at U.S. Capitol

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill released a statement Wednesday afternoon in response to the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Merrill called on President Trump to “call on his supporters, who claim to support ‘law and order’, to stand down, follow the law, and unite behind our democratic process.”

Merrill noted individual’s constitutional right to have their voices heard, but stated “they do not have the right to be disruptive during the certification process that was put in place by our Founding Fathers in 1789 and has since survived the history of our Republic.”

“We are a nation of laws,” Merrill said in the press release. “These laws must be strictly followed and enforced. It is time for America to support the law enforcement officers who serve to protect our personal freedoms – including that to protest.”

In response to “protestors storming the Capitol,” Merrill says physical violence is not the answer.

“There is an appropriate time and method to express one’s displeasure with the outcome of an election, whether that is through voting in the next election or through introducing information during the legislative process,” Merrill said in the press release. “The answer, however, is never physical violence.”