ALDOT project to replace Opelika bridges on I-85 began Wednesday
  • Updated
Road Construction shot - I-85 between Exit 51 and 57 (copy) (copy)

Road work will soon begin on I-85 between Exits 58 and 62 thanks to a combination of state and federal funding secured by local law makers and mayors.

 O-A File Photo

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is using a recent $10.8 million grant to modernize Opelika’s bridges along Interstate 85 at exit 60 began Wednesday.

Work to replace the six “functionally obsolete” bridges in Opelika along Interstate 85 at exit 60 will begin on Wednesday, ALDOT says. The $32 million project is expected to be completed by Spring 2024. 

New, “modern” bridges with added safety and traffic congestion relief of approximately 8-foot shoulders will replace the current Long Street, the Norfolk Southern Railroad, and Alabama Highway 51 Marvyn Parkway bridges, said ALDOT public information officer Brantley Kirk.

Construction includes extended acceleration lanes for merging from Exit 60.

The project will keep two travel lanes in both directions open to reduce construction's impact, and existing medians will serve as temporary travel lanes so that each bridge can be replaced in its current spot. 

Lane closures are possible throughout the project Sunday through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. ALDOT says lane closures will not happen during fall home football game weekends.

McInnis Construction, LLC of Summerdale, Ala., was awarded the construction bid by ALDOT. 

Motorists are advised to drive the posted speed limit in active work zones and remain aware of equipment and crew members.

Alabama was one of 18 states to receive the USDOT Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant, awarded on an application basis. 

