ALGOP faces new territory with tied Hovey-Whatley state senate race

The Alabama Republican Party is facing new territory when it comes to the election race for the State Senate District 27 election between Jay Hovey and incumbent Tom Whatley.

“There have not been many elections contested in the primaries,” said ALGOP Chairman John Wahl. “I believe this is the first time that we’ve had a tie contest in the primaries.”

Hovey clung to a four-vote lead over Whatley on election night after all the votes were tallied from the polling places in Lee, Russell and Tallapoosa counties, and that lead dwindled to a single vote ater the provisional ballots were counted a week later.

On Saturday in Montgomery, the ALGOP's Candidate Committee held a hearing for the race and, after accepting a provisional vote for Whatley from a voter in Tallapoosa County that had not been previously counted, declared it a tie.

“The Alabama Republican Party listened to evidence from both sides and after hearing what was presented to us in deliberation we ruled in favor of counting the vote,” Wahl said.

Wahl said he cannot discuss what was said at the hearing as the Committee is operating as a judge under state code.

On Sunday, ALEA released a statement to the press questioning the validity of the provisional ballot that was counted.

According to the statement, ALEA discovered that the voter still has a driver license issued by the State of Georgia. She did visit the ALEA Driver License Office in Opelika to apply for an Alabama Driver’s License, but “did not complete an issuance transaction and was never issued an Alabama Driver License.”

“Voter registration information from ALEA’s Driver License Division is only sent after the credential is issued and the customer signs the required voter declaration, which did not occur in this specific incident,” the release said. “Voter registration information is filed nightly by ALEA’s Driver License Division to the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure each citizen’s voter registration is up to date.”

Neither Hovey nor Whatley responded to Opelika-Auburn News on Tuesday, and it remains unclear if Hovey plans to challenge the decision.

Hovey’s legal representative Bert Jordan, from Wallace Jordan in Birmingham, did not respond to Opelika-Auburn News Tuesday.

The tie breaker will likely take place sometime next week. The Hovey and Whatley campaigns are still in discussions about when to schedule it and how to decide by lot in accordance with Alabama Code.

A release from the Alabama Republican Party stated that the tie will be broken “in the same manner established for general elections set forth in Alabama Code 17-12-23.”

The code, according to the Alabama Secretary of State website, states:

“In all elections where there is a tie between the two highest candidates for the same office, for all county or precinct offices, it shall be decided by lot by the judge of probate of the county in the presence of the candidates; and in the case of the office of circuit judge, senator, representative, or any state officer not otherwise provided for, the Secretary of State shall, in the presence of the Governor, and such other electors as may choose to be present, decide the tie by lot.”

One method of deciding a tie by lot is to have the candidates draw slips of paper with one of them being marked as the winner. According to Probate Judge Bill English of Lee County, at least one past race that ended in a tie was decided by a coin flip.

“It could be a roll of a dice, high card or rock-paper-scissors,” Secretary of State John Merrill told AL.com.

Whatever method is chosen, it will be administered by John Wahl.

The winner of this race will run against Democrat candidate Sherri Reese of Opelika in the general election in November.