Amendment One, known as Aniah’s Law, passes with overwhelming support from voters across the state

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders said he’s proud of the state of Alabama for passing Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law, Tuesday during the general election.

About 80% of voters across the state voted to pass the amendment.

The Alabama Secretary of State reported that 1,018,004 Alabama citizens voted yes or about 80.48% and 246,919 voted no or about 19.52%.

Lee County also voted overwhelmingly to pass the amendment with 32,330 people voting yes or about 85.96% and 5,282 voting no or about 14.04%.

This amendment proposed a change to Article One Section 16 of the Alabama constitution, which reads: “That all persons shall, before conviction, be bailable by sufficient sureties, except for capital offenses, when the proof is evident or the presumption great; and that excessive bail shall not in any case be required.”

Amendment One would expand the language to include those charged with more violent crimes.

“I’m very happy, very proud of our state for showing the concern and the interest in what I believe is a statewide concern, that certainly, the catalyst was a local tragedy in our community,” Anders said.

Amendment One is referred to as Aniah’s Law after Southern Union State Community College student Aniah Blanchard who investigators say was abducted in Auburn and killed at the age of 19.

On Oct. 23, 2019, Blanchard was kidnapped at a Chevron gas station on South College Street in Auburn, investigators say, and about a month later, her body was found in the 38,000 block of County Road 2 in Shorter.

Investigators arrested Ibraham Yazeed and charged him with murder. They discovered that Yazeed was already out on bail and awaiting trial for a charge of two counts of attempted murder in a separate case in Montgomery.

This amendment will give Alabama judges the ability to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes, keeping them in jail as they await trial.

Blanchard’s mother, Angela Harris, posted on Facebook after learning that the amendment passed.

“Thank you Alabama! And congrats, you just changed our state for the better! I am so emotional for so many reasons! It's hard to explain how I feel right now!!” she wrote.

Anders said he and the other ‘Big 10 Mayors’ believe this is critical to the overall safety of our communities, cities and state.

Mayors from Alabama’s 10 largest cities, known as ‘the Big 10,’ include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

These 10 mayors meet to discuss the similar challenges they face in their cities and ways they can resolve problems together.

“What happened in Auburn with Aniah Blanchard has happened in other locations in the state, so there has been a mounting frustration coming from other communities because criminals have been out of jail and they’ve committed additional crimes, violent crimes, on citizens of cities around the state of Alabama,” Anders said.

After Aniah Blanchard’s abduction and murder, Anders said the ‘Big 10 Mayors’ agreed they would do what they could so something like this wouldn’t happen again.

“Almost all of us had an example with something like what happened with Aniah Blanchard happen in their community, so it was our resolve that this was the final time this was going to occur,” Anders said.

Anders is thankful for State Representative of District 105 Chip Brown for sponsoring this legislation and for all the senators and representatives for passing it unanimously and allowing citizens to vote on it.

The expanded language for the state constitution is as follows:

“Proposing an amendment to Section 16 of the Constitution of Alabama of 1901, now appearing as Section 16 of the Official Recompilation of the Constitution of Alabama 1901, as amended, to create Aniah’s Law, to provide that an individual is entitled to reasonable bail prior to conviction, unless charged with capital murder, murder, kidnapping in the first degree, rape in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual torture, domestic violence in the first degree, human trafficking in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, arson in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, terrorism when the specified offense is a Class A felony other than murder, and aggravated child abuse of a child under the age of six.”