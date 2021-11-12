'An essential amenity': Auburn to replace 10-year-old WiFi system in Jordan-Hare Stadium

The Auburn University Board of Trustees has approved a request to replace the WiFi system at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The board met Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center to approve several remodeling, renovation and update projects for the campus.

Dan King, associate vice president of facilities management, said the WiFi system is “heavily utilized on gameday” and is an “essential amenity.”

The system was last updated 10 years ago and King said the technology is now outdated.

The project will replace the existing WiFi system with upgraded technology to achieve a wider distribution of antennas throughout the stadium, according to Auburn Board of Trustees executive summary.

The estimated cost for this project is $10 million and the funding will be split, with Auburn Athletics covering 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier, Verizon, picking up the remaining 40%.

King said he’s not sure when this project will be finished, but the target is as soon as possible. The project should be completed by Auburn's home opener against Mercer on Sept. 3, 2022.