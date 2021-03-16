'An honest-to-goodness senior center': Opelika council approves funding request for renovation of Southside Center of the Arts

"Part of that building is not being used by the folks in there, so it’s only one end of the building," Fuller said. "There’s about three or four rooms, one of which is very large, and that’s where we want to make an honest-to-goodness senior center. We have been desperately needing a place for our seniors.”

The new senior center, once renovations are complete, would be able to hold up to 60 seniors at one time, compared to the existing center’s limit of only 20-25. While the renovation of the Southside Center and creation of the new senior center still have a long way to go until complete, Fuller said he hoped it would be able to open this fall.

Other grant funding requests approved by the council include $54,000 to be granted to Opelika Main Street and $46,000 towards new tables and chairs around the city.

The funding planned to be allocated to Opelika Main Street would support local businesses by providing COVID-19 prevention supplies like masks, gloves and plexiglass barriers as well as the creation of hand sanitizer stations throughout downtown and funding for the hosting of downtown events.

The expansion of the city’s public seating is an effort to promote social distancing in Opelika’s downtown in order to make areas more accessible to its residents for the sake of their mental health, according to the application. Funding would cover the costs of new benches, planters and trash receptacles throughout the city’s downtown in order to encourage social distancing and promote local businesses.

