Anders, council take up student housing Wednesday

The Auburn City Council meets Wednesday at noon to discuss a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning rules regarding student housing.

The work session, during which no votes will be taken and no public comments solicited, will be livestreamed on the City's YouTube and Facebook channels. Those interested in attending the meeting may register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WSTHF75fSau2f4FwF_jHYg.

A proposed ordinance to curb future student housing development in three different parts of the city was cut in two at last week’s council meeting.

Mayor Ron Anders convinced the council, on a 7-2 vote, to table cutting the number of beds allowed from 255 down to 170 for new student apartment developments in the Urban Neighborhood-West district north of the Auburn University campus. He suggested a council work session to study the matter, then a vote at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“I just want to study this and make sure 170 is the right number for our community,” Anders said.

Councilmen Kelley Griswold and Bob Parsons questioned the move, each noting that a task force appointed by Anders himself, city planning staff and the city’s planning commission have all been studying the issue for a year and a half.

In other news, Anders will deliver the second annual State of the City Address virtually on Monday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed via the City's Facebook and YouTube and will be available on-demand after the event.

