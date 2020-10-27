 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anders, council take up student housing Wednesday
0 comments
alert

Anders, council take up student housing Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
uncommon vertical (copy)

The Uncommon Auburn student apartment development in downtown Auburn opened in August, the latest of several large building near the Auburn University campus.

 Mike Eads/

The Auburn City Council meets Wednesday at noon to discuss a proposed amendment to the city’s zoning rules regarding student housing.

The work session, during which no votes will be taken and no public comments solicited, will be livestreamed on the City's YouTube and Facebook channels. Those interested in attending the meeting may register at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WSTHF75fSau2f4FwF_jHYg.

A proposed ordinance to curb future student housing development in three different parts of the city was cut in two at last week’s council meeting.

Mayor Ron Anders convinced the council, on a 7-2 vote, to table cutting the number of beds allowed from 255 down to 170 for new student apartment developments in the Urban Neighborhood-West district north of the Auburn University campus. He suggested a council work session to study the matter, then a vote at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“I just want to study this and make sure 170 is the right number for our community,” Anders said.

Councilmen Kelley Griswold and Bob Parsons questioned the move, each noting that a task force appointed by Anders himself, city planning staff and the city’s planning commission have all been studying the issue for a year and a half.

In other news, Anders will deliver the second annual State of the City Address virtually on Monday, Nov. 9, at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed via the City's Facebook and YouTube and will be available on-demand after the event.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert