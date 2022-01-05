Anders delays Auburn 2040 plan as election nears

Out of concern it could be used as a “political hot button issue” in Auburn’s upcoming municipal elections, Mayor Ron Anders announced the City of Auburn is officially delaying its Auburn 2040 plan Anders campaigned on when he was elected in 2018.
Anders said as the city’s next municipal election nears on Aug. 23 of this year, he worries it could be politicized if it continues, which he said is against the aim of the plan and the city’s similar previous plans developed and adopted outside election processes.
Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News he does plan to run for reelection this year and would resume Auburn 2040 if reelected.
“We tried twice to get Auburn 2040 started, and because of the COVID world we live in, we’ve had to stop it each time,” Anders told council members and citizens at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “It was my intent to get it started again in 2022, and we’re not going to be able to do that.”
The city had previously put the initiative on hold on Aug. 13 last year, citing increasing COVID-19 cases in the area near the end of last summer.
“The processes of 2040, much like (Auburn) 2020 (and) much like (Auburn) 2000, were never political efforts. They were efforts by the community that came together as a whole to plan the future of this wonderful city we call home,” Anders said at Tuesday’s council meeting. “It should be an issue absolved from politics.”
Auburn 2040 is an initiative that aims to serve as a road map for what various aspects of the city like education, public safety and utilities. The plan includes eight teams of two to three community members acting as team captains.
The Auburn 2040 plan was conceptualized during Anders’ election campaign in 2018 and is the third such plan for the city’s future after Auburn 2000 and Auburn 2020. Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News the initiative is near and dear to him and something he wants to see implemented fairly.
“My father was involved in Auburn 2000 and I was very involved in Auburn 2020, both of those were very positive projects … and I believe the reality of why those occurred is they were well planned, they were not political and (teams) met live and in person,” he said.
Anders added he felt that having captains meeting in person is “vital” for the project as opposed to meeting virtually over Zoom or other methods.
“You could not get the best ideas shared (or) the best debates occurring unless you’re together in a room, looking each other in the eye talking about what you believe is the best path forward for Auburn’s future,” he said. “We have to be together to do that.”
Anders said he hopes whoever is elected in this year’s municipal elections continues the Auburn 2040 plan in 2023 after being sworn in this November.
The full list of Auburn 2040 teams and their captains is available to view at auburnalabama.org/2040.