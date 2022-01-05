Anders delays Auburn 2040 plan as election nears

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Auburn 2040 is an initiative that aims to serve as a road map for what various aspects of the city like education, public safety and utilities. The plan includes eight teams of two to three community members acting as team captains.

The Auburn 2040 plan was conceptualized during Anders’ election campaign in 2018 and is the third such plan for the city’s future after Auburn 2000 and Auburn 2020. Anders told the Opelika-Auburn News the initiative is near and dear to him and something he wants to see implemented fairly.

“My father was involved in Auburn 2000 and I was very involved in Auburn 2020, both of those were very positive projects … and I believe the reality of why those occurred is they were well planned, they were not political and (teams) met live and in person,” he said.

Anders added he felt that having captains meeting in person is “vital” for the project as opposed to meeting virtually over Zoom or other methods.

“You could not get the best ideas shared (or) the best debates occurring unless you’re together in a room, looking each other in the eye talking about what you believe is the best path forward for Auburn’s future,” he said. “We have to be together to do that.”