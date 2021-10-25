Anders' delivers State of the City address: 'The good things about Auburn are the things that cause it to grow'

He also spoke highly of larger business and industry entering Auburn. AUBix, a $120 million dollar data center, is opening in Auburn Technology Park, and Buc-ee’s and Publix are constructing new locations in the city. In light of those and other significant additions to the city, he named the city’s Work in Auburn initiative that’s taking shape as a welcome addition to the city.

“(Work in Auburn) will give the community easy access to all manufacturing jobs available in our city,” he said. “During the last two years our industries have announced the creation of 796 jobs in a total capital investment of over $350 million.”

The mayor spoke much about the City of Auburn’s departmental efforts in the past year and its upgrades, such as the new Public Safety Building on Ross Street which also includes a new chamber for the Auburn City Council. He called attention to Megan Crouch’s becoming Auburn’s latest city manager and gave a farewell to Jim Buston, who departed earlier this year.

Anders called attention to multiple developments by Auburn Parks and Recreation including the recent grand opening of Dinius Park, plans to construct an inclusive playground at Town Creek Park and an expansion to the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center.