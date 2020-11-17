Anders names Auburn's 2020 Lamplighter award recipients

Mayor Ron Anders honored several Auburn residents who have made outstanding contributions to the city during the recent State of the City address.
The Lamplighter award recipients “quietly light the lamps of their city," according to Anders.
This year’s recipients include Katie Basden, Colleen Jennings, Fred Kam, Odalys Silvera, Charles Smith and Karen Turner.
Katie Basden
Katie Prather Basden is a native of Auburn. Basden served as an Auburn University cheerleader for three years and as the head cheerleader her senior year. She graduated in Management Information Systems in 1991 and worked as a programming analyst for the Drummond Company upon graduation.
After she and her husband, Brett, moved to Auburn for him to practice Optometry, she was the Vice President for Administration for the Auburn Network. She spent the next 20 years raising her three children: Brittany Anne, Kallie and Bradley.
Basden is an active member of Church of the Highlands and graduated in May with a Ministry Leadership degree from Highlands College. She spends her time assisting Alpha Delta Pi with special events, coordinating bands and cheerleaders for the AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships, and has recently started a non-profit, The EAGLES Foundation.
“I was surprised and humbled to be recognized by Mayor Anders,” Basden said. “I’m one of the few lucky people fortunate to grow up in Auburn, become a third generation Auburn University graduate and later move back to Auburn to raise my family. It has been my honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve others who have crossed my path in life.
"... I would like to challenge others who benefitted from an Auburn education or who share my love of all things Auburn, to join me in providing financial support for the exceptional students in the EAGLES program, allowing any student who qualifies for the program to have the opportunity to attend without a financial burden on their family,” Basden said.
“The light that these students with intellectual disabilities shine, as they grow and soar as members of the Auburn Family, is truly the brightest light of all."
Fred Kam
Dr. Frederik Kam, is an internist and has served as the Executive and Medical Director of the Auburn University Medical Clinic for the last 23 years.
Dr. Kam attended high school in Trinidad and England and received both his bachelor’s and medical degrees from the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida. As an undergraduate, he held leadership positions in numerous student organizations including the pre-health honor society, Alpha Epsilon Delta and served as President.
A few of his honors include the Best Resident Physician of the Year, the Eric Reiss award for the Outstanding Teacher and he has been voted six times one of the Best Doctors in America. He currently holds adjunct faculty professorships at Auburn University. He is a member of ODK, AOA, AED, Golden Key, Mortar Board and Iron Arrow Honor Societies. He was the 2012 recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award and was recently awarded the 2020 Dean’s Award from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.
He is a brother of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, served as an advisor to the chapters at Miami and Auburn and currently serves on the Grand High Zeta, the national board of directors. He is currently the Chairman of the Board for the EAMC Foundation and Vice Chair of the Community Foundation of East Alabama.
He is married to Charlene, who owns and operates the Children’s House, a Montessori Pre-school in Auburn. They have three children. Brendan is graduate of the AU College of Human Sciences with a degree in Hospitality, Hotel and Restaurant management and is a certified sommelier working in Napa, California. AJ (aka Allison) graduated from Duke University and is working on her master’s degree at Auburn in Community Planning. Charlton Elisabeth is graduating in December 2020 with a Hospitality, Event Management degree from Auburn.
"I am very appreciative and truly humbled by this recognition of my family and the AU Medical Clinic team, all of whom support me in doing what I love, which is serving and adding value to others and I am deeply grateful to Mayor Ron Anders, the City Council and the City of Auburn team for what they do,” Kam said.
Karen Turner
Karen Turner has served on the City of Auburn Board of Zoning and Adjustments, was the former Chairman of Tidy Tigers and the Auburn Beautification Council. Turner also served many terms on the Auburn Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was President of the Chamber for several years.
She has worked diligently to promote the City of Auburn through projects like Tidy Tigers, the Annual Prayer Breakfast and Toomer's 2000.
In recognition of her volunteer work, Karen has been awarded the Teague Award by the Chamber of Commerce, which recognizes the most outstanding community volunteer each year. Karen has been a licensed Realtor in the State of Alabama since 1968, and also has her Broker's license and GRI designation.
"Karen is doing an outstanding job as President of the Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity Board of Directors,” Lee County Alabama Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Mark Grantham said.
“She has many new ideas that help us move forward and build. She has a heart for service to this organization and for our community," Grantham said. "She is constantly looking at ways to better serve and ways to help others. She reminds me often when I share good news of good works with her that thanks be to God. She is a true servant leader.”
Charles Smith
Charles Smith is a native of Wadley, Alabama, grew up in Milltown, and has lived in Auburn for the past 24 years.
In high school, he was recruited to play basketball at Southern Union and followed up with Bachelor of Science degree from Jacksonville State University. Charles began his employment with Lee County Youth Development Center in 1984 as a Childcare Counselor and currently serves as the Superintendent of Facilities/Grounds/Nutrition.
In addition to his committed service to LCYDC for 36 years, Charles serve as chairman of the State of Alabama Department of Youth Services Board of Directors; He serves as President of the Auburn City Schools Board of Education; is a member of the Alabama Juvenile Detention Administration Association, and a graduate of Leadership Lee County.
He has served on Auburn Planning Commission; Auburn Park and Recreation, Lee County Red Cross Board, Lee County Judicial Volunteer program and is an active member of People of Action for Community Enrichment, or PACE. Charles retired honorably from the United States Army Reserves in 2007, after serving twenty-three years. He was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal and the Combat Action Badge for his service during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In his leisure, Charles enjoys traveling with his family, fishing, golf, officiating High School football games and serving as the South-Central Director of Football Officials. He is the past president of the Big East Football Association and has officiated five Super 7 football games for the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Charles has been married to Sheryl, a school counselor with Auburn City Schools, for 26 years. Together Charles and Sheryl are proud parents of two adult children, Justin and Cammy. The Smith family worships at New Life Christian Center in Opelika.
“Every opportunity has opened my eyes to new places to serve my community. I am honored to be counted as worthy to receive the City of Auburn’s Lamplighter Award for 2020,” Smith said.
“As a retired veteran, I am often reminded of the commitment I made right out of college to serve this great country. My duty to service and to be the best citizen I can be continues on, Smith said. “There is still more to see, more to do and more glory to give to the One above who gives me the strength to shine. I am truly grateful for this recognition.”
Odalys Silvera
Odalys Silvera founded Esperanza House in 2016. Silvera came to the United States in 1980 and settled with her family in Auburn. She founded this ministry on the basis of providing hope to the Hispanic families in our community.
Esperanza House strives to develop leaders from the students and families in their programs, leaders that can reach their full potential and lead sustainable communities. It is also their hope to help members find healthy churches and build communities where they can go from just surviving to thriving.
"All the glory and honor to God that made possible for Esperanza House to be here," Silvera said.
“I am honored to have received the Mayor’s Lamplight Award. I am grateful for the recognition I have received for the work me and a group of individuals have done through the Esperanza House. I humbled by this award and thankful that God brought a group of Christian ladies together to positively impact the Auburn-Opelika community," Silvera said.
Colleen Jennings
For the past 15 years, Colleen Jennings has been employed by the Auburn Beautification council to create and maintain the downtown baskets.
In her role, she gets to interact with students, visitors, locals and merchants. Jennings says she is always appreciative when people take a moment to enjoy the flowers.
“I really do love what I do and the baskets truly seem to make an impact and make folks smile! As much as anything I think it speaks volumes that our community finds enjoyment in the beauty that our baskets add to our downtown and that this project is supported and successful because people care," Jennings said.
Jennings, an Auburn University graduate in Human Resource Management, is a native of Fairhope, Alabama. She and her husband James have been married for 30 years, and have three children: Hayes, Larson and Seyller.
