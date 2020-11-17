Anders names Auburn's 2020 Lamplighter award recipients

A few of his honors include the Best Resident Physician of the Year, the Eric Reiss award for the Outstanding Teacher and he has been voted six times one of the Best Doctors in America. He currently holds adjunct faculty professorships at Auburn University. He is a member of ODK, AOA, AED, Golden Key, Mortar Board and Iron Arrow Honor Societies. He was the 2012 recipient of the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award and was recently awarded the 2020 Dean’s Award from the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine.

He is a brother of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity, served as an advisor to the chapters at Miami and Auburn and currently serves on the Grand High Zeta, the national board of directors. He is currently the Chairman of the Board for the EAMC Foundation and Vice Chair of the Community Foundation of East Alabama.

He is married to Charlene, who owns and operates the Children’s House, a Montessori Pre-school in Auburn. They have three children. Brendan is graduate of the AU College of Human Sciences with a degree in Hospitality, Hotel and Restaurant management and is a certified sommelier working in Napa, California. AJ (aka Allison) graduated from Duke University and is working on her master’s degree at Auburn in Community Planning. Charlton Elisabeth is graduating in December 2020 with a Hospitality, Event Management degree from Auburn.