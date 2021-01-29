Anna Hovey named Auburn chamber of commerce president

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Anna’s chamber experience and proven accomplishments as a staff member will allow her to be successful in this role,” MacIsaac said. “We know she will lead the Auburn business community with professionalism, leadership and enthusiasm.”

Hovey looks forward to the opportunity to further relationships with the more than 1,000 chamber members and forming new relationships with businesses.

Hovey will begin finalizing the chamber’s strategic goals for 2021 and working on getting them accomplished, the chamber said.

“I’m so thankful for the many people who influenced me and guided me on my journey here,” Hovey said. “Lolly’s shoes are big to fill, and I am grateful for her leadership in bringing the Auburn Chamber where it is today.”

A graduate of Auburn High School and Auburn University, Hovey looks forward to contributing and making an impact in the city she loves and calls home.

Hovey is a 2019 graduate from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce foundation.

Currently, Hovey is a loaned executive for United Way of Lee County, Inc. She is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lee County and has served on the boards of Leadership Lee County, East Alabama Mental Health, the Women’s Philanthropy Board and as chair of the Auburn Preservation League Christmas Tour of Homes.

