Anna Hovey named Auburn chamber of commerce president

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce announced Anna Hovey as its new president on Friday afternoon.
“I am thrilled to accept the position as president for an organization that represents successful businesses and impactful organizations that makes this community the special place that it is,” Hovey said.
Hovey currently serves as the vice president of business development and will replace outgoing president Lolly Steiner. Steiner announced earlier this month she is stepping down from her position to lead public relations and marketing for AuburnBank.
Hovey has previously held the title of the chamber’s director of special events and business development. Her new role is effective Feb. 15.
“The search committee was excited to hear Anna’s interest in the chamber’s opening for president,” board chair Elliott MacIsaac said. “After our interview with her, it was confirmed her vision and goals lined up with what we were looking for in the next president.”
During her five years on staff, Hovey has planned, executed and enhanced chamber programming, strengthened relationships within the business community, led the Auburn Chamber Diplomats and spearheaded the Auburn Young Professionals program, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce said.
Before joining the chamber staff in 2015, Hovey served as an Auburn Chamber Diplomat and a board member.
“Anna’s chamber experience and proven accomplishments as a staff member will allow her to be successful in this role,” MacIsaac said. “We know she will lead the Auburn business community with professionalism, leadership and enthusiasm.”
Hovey looks forward to the opportunity to further relationships with the more than 1,000 chamber members and forming new relationships with businesses.
Hovey will begin finalizing the chamber’s strategic goals for 2021 and working on getting them accomplished, the chamber said.
“I’m so thankful for the many people who influenced me and guided me on my journey here,” Hovey said. “Lolly’s shoes are big to fill, and I am grateful for her leadership in bringing the Auburn Chamber where it is today.”
A graduate of Auburn High School and Auburn University, Hovey looks forward to contributing and making an impact in the city she loves and calls home.
Hovey is a 2019 graduate from the Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce foundation.
Currently, Hovey is a loaned executive for United Way of Lee County, Inc. She is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Lee County and has served on the boards of Leadership Lee County, East Alabama Mental Health, the Women’s Philanthropy Board and as chair of the Auburn Preservation League Christmas Tour of Homes.