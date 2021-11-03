'Another erasing of our history': Opelika citizens fight to save Ferguson Chapel; city grants six months to make repairs

According to the resolution, the condition of the building is dangerous and “unsafe to the extent that it creates a public nuisance to the citizens of Opelika.”

Derrick Baker, who inherited the building, said he’s had to go through a lot of channels to get approval to repair the building, and he asked the council to table the vote on the resolution.

“We can come back to give an update before the next council meeting,” Baker said. “In 30 days we can get started on the areas of concern, which include the bell in the front tower and the roof.”

Baker has contacted a structural engineer to assist in what needs to be done to repair the building.

“We want to restore it back to what it used to be in the community. It’s given support to the community for over 100 years,” he said.

Emily Key, a real estate investor and owner of Key Living Solutions, said she wanted to “be a voice” for the Ferguson Chapel building.

“I’m so grateful that Mr. Baker came because I thought I was going to be the only one to say that the building deserves to stand,” Key said. “It is a prominent feature of our community in that area, and I was going to be heartbroken if it got torn down,” she said.