Apartments being built near E. Glenn Avenue

A new multi-family unit is under construction near the intersection of Samford Avenue and East Glenn Avenue.

Referred to as Samford Trace, the 12.28 acre project will be located at 1900 Samford Trace Court across from Auburn High School.

The developer and property owner is Samford Glenn, LLC and the architect is Charlan Brock & Associates. According to the Lee County Tax Collectors office, Samford Glenn, LLC paid $21,663.72 in property taxes for 2020.

Jay Howell, a planner at the City of Auburn Planning Department, confirmed the development is zoned as Comprehensive Development District or CDD, with a Planned Development District or PDD overlay.

“Here, CDD is the base zoning district,” Howell said. “PDD’s are optional designations that developers can apply for that carry with them agreed-upon incentives and exchanges with the city. Certain aspects of the base district — like allowable residential densities — do not change and are applied to the development as a whole.”

The project includes 281 units with 433 bedrooms among them, according to Howell. It will feature primarily 2-bedroom units with some single- and three-bedroom units.