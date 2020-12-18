Apartments being built near E. Glenn Avenue

A new multi-family unit is under construction near the intersection of Samford Avenue and East Glenn Avenue.
Referred to as Samford Trace, the 12.28 acre project will be located at 1900 Samford Trace Court across from Auburn High School.
The developer and property owner is Samford Glenn, LLC and the architect is Charlan Brock & Associates. According to the Lee County Tax Collectors office, Samford Glenn, LLC paid $21,663.72 in property taxes for 2020.
Jay Howell, a planner at the City of Auburn Planning Department, confirmed the development is zoned as Comprehensive Development District or CDD, with a Planned Development District or PDD overlay.
“Here, CDD is the base zoning district,” Howell said. “PDD’s are optional designations that developers can apply for that carry with them agreed-upon incentives and exchanges with the city. Certain aspects of the base district — like allowable residential densities — do not change and are applied to the development as a whole.”
The project includes 281 units with 433 bedrooms among them, according to Howell. It will feature primarily 2-bedroom units with some single- and three-bedroom units.
Four separate buildings are set to be constructed when it is all said and done, complete with an amenity area including a pool and recreation building.
Carter & Carter, a joint venture between Walter S. Carter and Collin Carter, lists the development as Samford Trace Apartments on its website at carter-carter.net.
According to the website, the complex is set to be completed in over 300 days, almost 400 days from the start of the project on Nov. 4, 2019.
Regarding the city’s CompPlan30, a guide to future land use, Howell says the development fits into the city’s overall goal.
“This project fits very appropriately within the recommendations made in CompPlan 2030,” Howell said.
The Planning Commission recommended approval at its January 10, 2019 meeting and the Auburn City Council approved it at its February 19, 2019 meeting.
