At the one-year mark of the pandemic, this spring is much brighter than the last one

Everything stopped in early March of last year, or so it seemed. The coronavirus pandemic that had been rumbling around the globe since the beginning of 2020 finally reached the Plains.

East Alabama Medical Center was nearly overrun with COVID-19 cases. Lee County lost 11 citizens in that first month, and had 265 confirmed cases of the virus. It could have been much worse, if not for Opelika, Auburn, EAMC and Auburn University officials maintaining near constant contact in the weeks prior to the March outbreak.

The public was ordered to stay home. Local school districts and Southern Union scrambled to supply students with laptops and Wi-Fi access so they could continue their studies at home. Auburn University students were told not to come back from Spring Break and to finish their semesters online.

Opelika and Auburn had to scuttle busy spring calendars for their parks and downtowns. Public workers were told to work from home, save, of course, for cops and firefighters and nurses and doctors. The Auburn City Council, with brand new chambers to show off at Ross Street and Magnolia Avenue, had to meet online instead.