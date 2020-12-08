Auburn alumnus, trustee member picked to be secretary of defense

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, a current Auburn University Board of Trustee member and alumnus, has been picked to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Defense.
If confirmed, Austin would become the nation’s first African American leader of the Pentagon. Under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution, certain federal appointed positions such as defense secretary require confirmation of the U.S. Senate.
“Gen. Austin epitomizes the best Auburn has to offer in character, public service and real-world expertise,” said Wayne Smith, president pro tem of the Auburn University Board of Trustees. “If he is ultimately selected and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, I’m confident he will again serve our nation with great distinction.”
Upon graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Austin was commissioned as an Infantry second lieutenant in 1975. His 41 years of service include serving as commander of the U.S. Central Command from March 2013 through March 2016, a role where he was responsible for the 20-country Central Region of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He was also the Combined Forces commander in Iraq and Syria.
Austin has extensive operational experience, having commanded troops in combat at the one-, two-, three- and four-star levels. During his deployment, he served as a four-star general and the commander of the United States Forces-Iraq from September 2010 through December 2011. He later served as the 33rd Vice Chief of Staff of the Army.
Chairman of the Lee County GOP Jim Witte said in a phone interview he "fully expects" Gen. Austin to be confirmed.
“All indicators I have is that his military experience is impeccable,” Witte, who served for 26 years, said. “And his service at the University is honorable. I have zero qualms about him.”
In each role, Austin has broken down barriers.
He was the first African American general officer to command a U.S. Army Division — 10th Mountain Division/CJTF-180 — and a Corps — 18th Airborne Corps/Multi-National Corps, Iraq — in combat.
He was also the first African American general officer to command an entire theater of war in as the commander of the United States Forces-Iraq; the first African American Vice Chief of Staff of the Army; and the first African American commander of U.S. Central Command.
“In picking Gen. Austin, Biden has chosen a barrier-breaking former four-star officer who was the first Black general to command an Army division in combat and the first to oversee an entire theatre of operations,” War Damn Veterans, a group of Auburn University student veterans, said Tuesday.
Austin holds master’s degrees in education from Auburn University and business management from Webster University.
Upon his many accolades includes the Lifetime Achievement Award from Auburn; the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy at West Point; five Defense Distinguished Service Medals; the Silver Star and the Legion of Merit.
Austin is a member of the Council of Foreign Relations, and a trustee of the Carnegie Corporation of New York. His term on the Auburn University Board of Trustees began upon confirmation by the Alabama Senate on Feb. 9, 2017, and expires on Feb. 8, 2024.
Austin and his wife, Charlene, a fellow Auburn alumnae, live in Great Falls, Va. The couple has two sons.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.