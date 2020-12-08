Auburn alumnus, trustee member picked to be secretary of defense

Retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin, a current Auburn University Board of Trustee member and alumnus, has been picked to serve as the next U.S. Secretary of Defense.

If confirmed, Austin would become the nation’s first African American leader of the Pentagon. Under the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution, certain federal appointed positions such as defense secretary require confirmation of the U.S. Senate.

“Gen. Austin epitomizes the best Auburn has to offer in character, public service and real-world expertise,” said Wayne Smith, president pro tem of the Auburn University Board of Trustees. “If he is ultimately selected and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, I’m confident he will again serve our nation with great distinction.”

Upon graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Austin was commissioned as an Infantry second lieutenant in 1975. His 41 years of service include serving as commander of the U.S. Central Command from March 2013 through March 2016, a role where he was responsible for the 20-country Central Region of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia. He was also the Combined Forces commander in Iraq and Syria.