Auburn approves 2020-22 budget plans

The Auburn City Council approved the city’s budget for the next two years Tuesday, along with more park space for dogs and improved benefits for city employees.
The council unanimously approved the budget plans, which call for a jump in spending for fiscal year 2021 – from $98.6 million this year up to $112.1 million, then back down to $99.6 million in FY 2022.
The budget includes the start of $14 million in improvements to the Boykin Recreation Center and campus – including a museum, gym, indoor and outdoor pools and a new public library branch – as well as moving forward with plans for a sixth fire station and progressing with downtown traffic, parking and sidewalk improvements.
Dinius Park
The council hired Adams Construction & Associates Inc. to start site work on Dinius Park, to be located at 1435 E. Glenn Ave. The contract, valued at $872,964.61, includes development of over 13 acres with a large dog park (1.06 acres), a small dog park (0.48 acres), natural playground, family pavilion and restrooms.
Mayor Ron Anders thanked the Dinius family for donating the land and roughly $700,000 to cover the cost of the park’s development. The rest will be covered by the city.
Improved benefits
The council approved a proposal from Human Resources Director Kristen Reeder to upgrade retirement benefits for the city’s employees, following the lead of several other public bodies around the state.
The Local Government Retirement Fairness Act (Act 2019-132), signed last year by Gov. Kay Ivey, allows employers participating in the state pension system to offer retirement benefits given to Tier I plan members to its Tier II plan members. Improvement include being able to convert sick days for service credit and no cap on benefits.
It will cost an extra $300,000 for the first year, with a 1.5% higher deduction for Tier II employees.
Petition
Auburn University student Taylor Gusler told the council he is circulating a petition to encourage the city to step up the enforcement of social-distancing rules. He said noncompliance problems extend well beyond students partying at downtown bars and need to be addressed all over the city.
The petition includes the follow requests:
1. Require that all bars with under 50 percent of annual sales comprising of food be closed indefinitely, particularly bars that have intentionally attempted to do everything they can to promote the illusion of normality.
2. Utilize the Auburn Police Department to monitor mask use and social distancing policies on and off campus.
3. Require that all businesses strictly enforce social distancing policies, including strict fines or closure for businesses found to not comply with them.
Go to https://www.change.org/p/ron-anders-strengthen-social-distancing-policies-in-auburn-community to read the full proposal.
The council heard Gusler out but took no action.
