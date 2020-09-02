Auburn approves 2020-22 budget plans

The council approved a proposal from Human Resources Director Kristen Reeder to upgrade retirement benefits for the city’s employees, following the lead of several other public bodies around the state.

The Local Government Retirement Fairness Act (Act 2019-132), signed last year by Gov. Kay Ivey, allows employers participating in the state pension system to offer retirement benefits given to Tier I plan members to its Tier II plan members. Improvement include being able to convert sick days for service credit and no cap on benefits.

It will cost an extra $300,000 for the first year, with a 1.5% higher deduction for Tier II employees.

Petition

Auburn University student Taylor Gusler told the council he is circulating a petition to encourage the city to step up the enforcement of social-distancing rules. He said noncompliance problems extend well beyond students partying at downtown bars and need to be addressed all over the city.

The petition includes the follow requests:

1. Require that all bars with under 50 percent of annual sales comprising of food be closed indefinitely, particularly bars that have intentionally attempted to do everything they can to promote the illusion of normality.