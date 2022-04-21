Auburn art study group wants mural ban ordinance removed

Murals have been on the minds of Auburn city leaders in recent weeks with a committee well underway on reassessing how local government approaches public art. Zoning laws that currently prohibit murals in most cases could be on the chopping block, among proposed future changes.

City council members, planning department staff and others in the city’s Mural/Community Art Study Group formed in February drew up a series of recommendations on April 11 on how the city could better approach murals and public art.

Scott Cummings, development services executive director for the City of Auburn, presented the recommendations to Auburn’s City Council at its meeting Tuesday.

“We’ve contacted Mobile, Florence, Mountain Brook, Tuscaloosa, Huntsville, Montgomery and Opelika,” Cummings told the council of the group’s progress. “What we saw in that was a common thread of the way the communities looked at murals (where) … if a mural was not a sign it was art. It did not have a commercial appeal, it was not focused on advertising a business’ products or services. It was a form of art and it was treated and managed by the arts program.”

Most significant from the April 11 meeting, as Cummings noted in the council meeting, the group is interested in seeing an amended definition of murals in the city’s zoning ordinance that would allow their creation without being granted a variance. The idea follows a mural on Opelika Road that was denied variance in February in accordance with the ordinance.

Planning Director Steve Foote referenced the mural during the group’s April 11 meeting for its inclusion of some commercial elements like logos of Auburn-founded franchises, which could complicate whether amendments to the zoning ordinance would classify it as art or as a sign.

“I wouldn’t want to say (because) you’ve got commercial advertising in that mural, the whole thing counts as a sign,” Foote told the group at the April 11 meeting. “(Or) I think you would say you have to take the commercial aspects out and make the whole thing non-commercial.”

At City Council, Cummings said the group’s proposed amendments to the zoning ordinance could still limit murals in residential zones and regulate art based on whether it might pose an “issue of nuisance” or contain obscene text or images.

“A lot of that will be limited by what we can and cannot regulate (because of) freedom of speech,” he said. “We’ll consider restrictions (based on) public health, safety and welfare. We don’t want a busy mural on the side of a building … where it’s distracting drivers and we have a risk of accidents as a result.”

Also in question among the study group is whether a work is art versus whether it’s graffiti. During the April 11 meeting, Ward 3 Councilperson Beth Witten referenced a public installation in Macon, Ga., the arts community there uses for graffiti known as Triangle Arts Macon that opened in December.

“They encourage people to come and paint different things within an old warehouse area, and people just come in and paint over others’ art,” she told the group.

Cummings ultimately said the group is thinking the issue should be left up to individual business owners.

“Most of the time we look at (graffiti) in a negative sense, so we’ll look at that,” he told the council. “With graffiti, I guess it really kind of boils down to if it’s permitted to be on the building or not.”

As for public art in general, the group is proposing the city become more active in promoting existing works like the War Eagle Wall and Tiger Trail.

“There’s a lot of programs and art within the community already, and … we want to point people in that direction,” Cummings told the council. “We want to utilize a portion of social media to get messages out.”

The study group is interested in seeing an interactive map developed for residents and visitors to find locations of public art around the city. Cummings said an interactive map already exists for the Tiger Trail but could itself be better promoted as well.

Finally, while Auburn Mayor Ron Anders delayed the city’s Auburn 2040 plan in January, the study group is hoping a subcommittee might be formed among the other eight community teams that were planned once the initiative resumes.

“(The subcommittee) would allow community stakeholders to bring concepts and ideas about what the community would like to see as far as public art,” Cummings said.

The Mural/Community Art Study Group will next meet on May 9 in a joint work session with the Auburn Planning Commission to review its recommendations.

