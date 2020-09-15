Auburn bars get game-day reprieve; council OKs tax breaks

Anders said city officials would monitor the situation downtown for the Kentucky and Georgia games, then decide whether to continue with the relaxed outside restrictions.

City police will continue to issue citations for noncompliance, however. City Manager Jim Buston said there have been 14 citations thus far – five to businesses and nine to house parties.

Tax breaks

The council agreed to transfer tax breaks to Wheel Pros, which is taking over Borbet Alabama’s site in the city’s Technology Park North. Wheel Pros had planned to purchase the manufacturing equipment from Borbet, but city officials convinced them to take over the plant.

The council also voted to amend the tax breaks for Shinhwa Auto USA Corp at its future location in the Auburn Technology Park West Annex, to reflect the company’s expansion of the scale of the site.

Annexation

The city council did not approve the annexation of 24 acres on the north side of Wire Road east of the Auburn Soccer Complex, nor rezoning it from Rural to Limited Development District.

Councilman Bob Parsons opposed unanimous consent, which prevented the council from voting on the annexation Tuesday night. He said he wants more information about the proposed development for the site before voting. The annexation will appear on the council’s Oct. 6 agenda and be subject to a public hearing.

