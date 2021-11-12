Auburn Board approves dorm and facility renovations and Duncan Drive infrastructure project

The Auburn University Board of Trustees met Friday morning at The Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center to approve several remodeling, renovation and update projects for the campus.
During the meeting, a request to replace the WiFi system at Jordan-Hare stadium was approved by the board.
Dan King, Associate Vice President of Facilities Management, said the WiFi system is “heavily utilized on gameday” and is an “essential amenity.”
The system was last updated 10 years ago and King said the technology is now outdated.
The project will replace the existing WiFi system with upgraded technology to achieve a wider distribution of antennas throughout the stadium, according to Auburn Board of Trustees executive summary.
The estimated cost for this project is $10 million and the funding will be split, with Auburn Athletics covering 60% of the cost and the cellular carrier picking up the remaining 40%.
King said he’s not sure when this project will be finished, but the target is as soon as possible. The project should be completed by Auburn's home opener against Mercer on Sept. 3, 2022.
Hill Residence Halls
The Auburn Board of Trustees has authorized plans to complete the demolition of Hill Residence Hall Complex, which is a 14-building complex that was built between 1962 and 1967.
This plan will be completed in two phases within the next year. Phase 1 is scheduled for spring 2022 and will include the demolition of Toomer Hall, Dunn Hall, Dobbs Hall and Graves Hall.
Phase 2 is scheduled for summer 2022 and will include the demolition of Hollifield Hall, Duncan Hall, M Hall, Burton Hall, Knapp Hall, Dowell Hall and Leischuck Hall.
The estimated cost for Phase 1 is $2.5 million and the estimated cost for phase 2 is $5 million.
Village Residence Halls
The board passed an approval to begin Phase 1 to repair and refurbish Village Residence Halls.
This multi-phase project will take about four years and will consist of refurbishing 484 suites, and Phase 1, which includes Matthews and Aubie Halls, will begin in the summer of 2022.
Cost for all four phases is estimated to be $9.2 million and will be funded by Student Affairs.
King said these repairs will not require gutting, but will consist of refurbishing the floors, countertops and adding new paint.
Duncan Drive infrastructure
The board of trustees also approved an extension and infrastructure project for Duncan Drive.
King said this construction will bring numerous benefits to campus roads, the traffic flow and bicyclists.
The project includes the construct of a two-lane campus road that extends Duncan Drive from Lem Morrison Drive to Woodfield Drive.
It will include bicycle lanes, sidewalks, street lighting, overhead power, storm sewer and domestic water lines. And will also complete site grading, stormwater management and installation of utilities infrastructure for the adjacent College of Agriculture’s Transformation Gardens, according to the executive summary.
The estimated cost for this project is $4.1 million and will be funded by University General Funds.
Human Sciences Clinic
The final project approval for the renovation and relocation for the College of Human Sciences Clinic was also passed on Friday.
This project will include the relocation and demolition of three buildings, which will allow for the new University Student Housing projects to be built on this site, according to the executive summary.
The estimated cost will be $5.51 million and will be financed by University General Funds.
Other approvals
In other business the Auburn Board of Trustees:
- Approved the project of a 16-acre garden, the Transformation Gardens.
- Approved the project to construct a new addition to the North Auburn Equine Research Facility.
- Approved the project to begin the next phase of development for the Plainsman Park Player Development Center, which will include additional seating, new restrooms, concessions, a covered pavilion and a connection to the existing seating concourse.
- Approved the architect for the project to renovate the Auburn Arena women’s basketball locker room and for the project to renovate the McWhorter Center Gymnastics and softball team area.
- Approved an authorization to purchase 2.3 acres of land in Shorter, Ala., for the cost of $8,000.