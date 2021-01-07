Auburn business license renewals begin Jan. 1; needed by Feb. 16

Auburn business owners have until mid-February to renew their city licenses.
License can be renewed online using the Citizen Self Service portal. A renewal notice can be emailed or mailed after contacting the Revenue Office at revenue@auburnalabama.org or 334-501-7239.
The last day to renew the 2021 business license on time is Feb. 16.
Abby Driggers
