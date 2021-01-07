 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn business license renewals begin Jan. 1; needed by Feb. 16
0 comments

Auburn business license renewals begin Jan. 1; needed by Feb. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
Downtown Auburn stores virus

O-A File

 Sara Palczewski/

Auburn business owners have until mid-February to renew their city licenses. 

License can be renewed online using the Citizen Self Service portal. A renewal notice can be emailed or mailed after contacting the Revenue Office at revenue@auburnalabama.org or 334-501-7239.

The last day to renew the 2021 business license on time is Feb. 16.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert