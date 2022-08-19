In meet-and-greet for unopposed candidates, Beth Witten compares the City of Auburn to 'a teenager coming into adolescence'

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce on Thursday held its final municipal election event, a meet-and-greet for uncontested candidates.

Mayor Ron Anders, Mayor Pro Tem and Ward 3 councilwoman Beth Witten and recently elected Ward 4 councilman Tyler Adams attended. Tommy Dawson, the councilman for Ward 8, was not present.

“We miss Tommy here tonight,” Mayor Anders said in his statements. “Tommy wishes he could be with us. I will tell you from the chair that I sit in having Tommy and Beth be a part of our team is invaluable. They have wisdom and knowledge and boldness and words that are key for Auburn to get to where we need to be.”

Anders, who was sworn in as Mayor in 2018, told Adams that he looks forward to working with him.

“You’ve got a young, enthusiastic attitude, and we look forward to having your energy and your perspectives and to utilize everything that you have gone through as a young man in Rainbow City,” Anders said.

Anders talked about Auburn’s growth, saying the budget for the city has gone from $100 million in 2012, his first year on the city council, to $140 million in 2022.

Anders also said there had been almost $900 million in capital investments in the city in the past four years. He touched on new recreation opportunities that would be coming soon, as well as the new Auburn University Health Care Center and the new road connecting Richland Road with Highway 14, among other projects.

“I do think if managed well, planned for well, if paid for responsibly, growth can provide a greater Auburn for all of us to enjoy,” Anders said.

Beth Witten called her appointment a “humbling experience” and “one of great reward.” November will begin her third term on the City Council.

“All of my constituents are important, and really all of Auburn is important because we aren’t just representing Ward 3, Ward 4, Ward 8, at large,” Witten said. “When we’re up there on that dais, we’re making decisions that impact every single one of us throughout this community and even those who come and visit this community.”

Witten acknowledged Auburn’s growth as well, comparing it to the changes teenagers go through.

“I often equate the city of Auburn to a teenager coming into adolescence,” Witten said. “Once you get through that growth, you come out a really stunning, beautiful, vibrant being, and I believe that’s what Auburn is becoming.”

Adams, who was officially elected to the Ward 4 seat after his opponent Chad Leverette decided not to run, also took time to speak.

“I’m humbled, I’m honored to be able to serve as the representative for Ward 4,” he said. “I’m looking forward to getting to work with these two people and whoever we elect on Tuesday.”

Adams said he promotes a vision of a safe Auburn for the public.

“I want to preserve the safe, family-friendly, secure environment that we currently have,” Adams said. “At times it feels like our community is sheltered from the craziness that goes on in the rest of the world. I want to make sure that we keep it that way.”

Auburn will hold its municipal election on Aug. 23. The following wards and candidates will be on the ballot.

Ward 1: Incumbent Connie Fitch-Taylor is in her first term and is opposed by Arthur L. Dowdell Sr.

Ward 2: Incumbent Kelley Griswold is in his first term and is opposed by Paul West.

Ward 5: Sarah Jane Levine, Leah Billye Welburn, and Sonny Moreman are all running.

Ward 6: Incumbent Bob Parsons is in his first term and is opposed by Phillip Pollard.

Ward 7: Max Coblentz and Greg Lane are both running.

For more information including what ward you live in, visit https://www.auburnalabama.org/elections/