Auburn City Council adopts short-term rental ordinance, after mayor proposes an amendment

The ordinance places short-term rentals into two categories: short-term non-primary rentals and homestays.

A short-term non-primary rental, as defined by the proposed ordinance, is a property that is used as a long-term or short-term rental. A homestay, as defined by the proposed ordinance, is a person’s permanent residence.

Anders thanked “everyone who has worked so hard on this effort for so many years: the task force, the planning staff, the Planning Commission, the city council and our citizens here and all over. I want to thank every one of you for sending your emails, your phone calls and your texts.”

More than 20 Auburn residents called into the council meeting, some to express thanks for city-wide homestays, but others to express dismay at NC-zone allowance of short-term rentals in its zones.

“If you accept the position that this is a problem for some neighborhoods, but you’re going to vote for it in other neighborhoods, you’re treating these like-neighborhoods unequal,” Smith said, calling the amended ordinance “bad public policy.”

Witten, who proposed four amendments at the Feb. 16 council meeting which would have been less restrictive than the version which passed, says she continues to be concerned with equity regarding short-term rentals.