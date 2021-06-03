Auburn City Council approves annexing and rezoning of land for Buc-ee's

The Auburn City Council approved to annex and zone land to be used to build a Buc-ee’s at its June 1 meeting.

The Council approved six items on its regular agenda Tuesday night, preparing for a Buc-ee’s to be constructed in Auburn.

The property on which Buc-ee’s will be built at the northeast corner of Cox Road and Interstate 85 was annexed into the City of Auburn and rezoned from Rural to Comprehensive Development District (CDD).

Conditional use approvals for a gas station with convenience store and tractor supply, sales/repair were also approved by the Council for the site.

The Council approved a commercial development agreement with the Texas-based company at its May 18 regular meeting.

The City of Auburn, in exchange for annexation and development of the property, will remit to Buc-ee’s Auburn, for a period not to exceed 25 years, portions of certain sales and use and fuel taxes to be levied and collected by the city, according to the commercial development agreement.

Buc-ee’s is investing $45 million in Auburn and plans to create 175 jobs, according to the commercial development agreement.

