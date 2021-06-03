 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn City Council approves annexing and rezoning of land for Buc-ee's
0 comments
top story

Auburn City Council approves annexing and rezoning of land for Buc-ee's

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Buc-ee's (copy)

This Associated Press file photo displays the famous convenience store and gas station.

 Associated Press file

The Auburn City Council approved to annex and zone land to be used to build a Buc-ee’s at its June 1 meeting.

The Council approved six items on its regular agenda Tuesday night, preparing for a Buc-ee’s to be constructed in Auburn.

The property on which Buc-ee’s will be built at the northeast corner of Cox Road and Interstate 85 was annexed into the City of Auburn and rezoned from Rural to Comprehensive Development District (CDD).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Conditional use approvals for a gas station with convenience store and tractor supply, sales/repair were also approved by the Council for the site.

The Council approved a commercial development agreement with the Texas-based company at its May 18 regular meeting.

The City of Auburn, in exchange for annexation and development of the property, will remit to Buc-ee’s Auburn, for a period not to exceed 25 years, portions of certain sales and use and fuel taxes to be levied and collected by the city, according to the commercial development agreement.

The governors of Tennessee and Arkansas emphasized Tuesday that 'safety of the citizens' was a key priority as the first phase of repairs on the I-40 bridge that connects the two states is set to begin.

Buc-ee’s is investing $45 million in Auburn and plans to create 175 jobs, according to the commercial development agreement. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FBI joins Las Vegas police in child death probe

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert