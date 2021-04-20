Auburn City Council approves Auburn City Schools Board of Education seat, delays short-term business license ordnance discussion

Community Services Director Al Davis provided a brief overview of the plan, which outlines how the City plans to use the funding, saying they plan to “stretch [the money] out” and provide “a lot of support to a lot of agencies.”

“I do want to applaud you for taking such little money and stretching it out for many services,” Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch Taylor said. “Thank you.”

Short-term rentals business license ordinance delayed

The City Council pushed back discussions to amend the City of Auburn Business License Ordinance to include a short-term rental business licensing regulations category after Ward 4 Councilperson Steven Dixon denied unanimous consent.

Dixon, a short-term rental owner, cited his need to discuss with City staff his ability to vote on the matter. He previously recused himself from the short-term rental regulations vote in March.

Section 2-4 of the City Code and Section 11-43A-24 of the Code of Alabama requires unanimous consent of the City Council to pass an ordinance at the same meeting at which it is introduced.