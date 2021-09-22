Auburn City Council approves downtown street closures for Tipoff at Toomer’s event

Auburn University men’s head basketball coach Bruce Pearl and women’s head basketball coach Johnnie Harris will come to downtown Auburn Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. for Tipoff at Toomer’s after Auburn City Council approved street closures for the event at its meeting tuesday.

Along with both of the head basketball coaches, the event will feature a preview of the 2021-2022 lineup for Auburn University’s men and women basketball teams and will be free and open to the public.

“We want the Auburn family here all afternoon and into the night to enjoy the festivities,” Pearl said in a video announcement of the event. “Visit our merchants and restaurants downtown and meet our team as well as Coach Johnnie Harris’ women basketball team.”

The event was first held in 2019, and like last year, this year’s Tipoff at Toomer’s will feature a basketball court in the middle of Auburn’s downtown. Additionally, the event was designated by the city as a special community event and will allow alcoholic beverages within the downtown entertainment district.

According to the resolution approved by the council, street closures will take place on College Street from Thach Avenue to Tichenor Avenue and Magnolia Avenue from Gay Street to Wright Street from from 3 a.m. Oct. 7 to 2 a.m. Oct 8.