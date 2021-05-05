Auburn City Council approves short-term rental business license ordinance, talks enforcement

Short-term rental owners in the approved zoning districts can now apply for a business license to operate, after the Auburn City Council adopted a short-term rental business licensing regulations category Tuesday night.
With homestay and short-term non-primary rental regulations in the Zoning Ordinance and now the business license category in place after adoption by the Council in a 7 to 1 vote, the city now moves to enforce the laws.
Under the proposed ordinance included in the ePacket, an annual business license fee is fixed at an amount equal to a percentage of gross receipts set at a quarter of 1% (gross receipts multiplied by .0025), provided that the minimum business license fee is $100 for the two short-term rental categories: short-term non-primary or homestay.
City Manager Megan McGowen Crouch says the city’s been at a “standstill” with enforcing short-term rentals, saying the ordinance had to pass before moving to notify current owners in writing about obtaining a business license or to cease the rental’s operation within 30 days, depending on the property’s zone.
The city plans to send a second letter following the 30 days. Previously, the city anticipated a 90-day “ramp-up” on enforcing short-term rental regulations.
Some citizens have shared concerns with the city about the upcoming Auburn Tigers football season, to which Crouch said “there’s no notion when a law is on the books that we will not enforce it.”
Other citizens are calling for strikes now, after several guests stayed in Airbnbs and VRBOs for Auburn University’s spring graduation last weekend. The ordinance specifies a two-strike policy, but Crouch said in the meeting handing out strikes now is a “hard situation” where consultation with city attorney Rick Davidson is needed.
She said the city will continue enforcement on football weekends.
Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon, who previously recused himself from the short-term rental regulations vote in March, recused himself once more during Tuesday’s vote.
The ordinance was approved by the Council in a 7 to 1 vote. Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith voted against the ordinance.
“The reason I’m voting in favor of this is not because I’m in favor of the short term rentals ordinance that passed, although that is a current law,” Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten said. “I think it’s important that we provide the proper tools and processes, which is the business license process, so for that reason I’ll be in favor of this ordinance.”
A database named Granicus will play a key role in the future complaints received, Crouch said, adding that the national company that specializes in short-term rental compliance is “ready to go.”
The fine for violating short-term rental regulations is the standard fine set forth in the Zoning Ordinance.
“The fine is very simple - $500 a day for every day in violation or six months in jail for every day you’re in violation,” Crouch said. “I do think there’s a notion that people say ‘I’ll just take the fine’, well, they can talk to the judge.”