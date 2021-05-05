Auburn City Council approves short-term rental business license ordinance, talks enforcement

The ordinance was approved by the Council in a 7 to 1 vote. Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith voted against the ordinance.

“The reason I’m voting in favor of this is not because I’m in favor of the short term rentals ordinance that passed, although that is a current law,” Mayor Pro Tem Beth Witten said. “I think it’s important that we provide the proper tools and processes, which is the business license process, so for that reason I’ll be in favor of this ordinance.”

A database named Granicus will play a key role in the future complaints received, Crouch said, adding that the national company that specializes in short-term rental compliance is “ready to go.”

The fine for violating short-term rental regulations is the standard fine set forth in the Zoning Ordinance.

“The fine is very simple - $500 a day for every day in violation or six months in jail for every day you’re in violation,” Crouch said. “I do think there’s a notion that people say ‘I’ll just take the fine’, well, they can talk to the judge.”

