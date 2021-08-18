Auburn City Council approves tax abatements for $120 million 'superhighway of information'

The Auburn City Council unanimously approved a resolution providing tax abatements for AUBix, the company responsible for the $120 million data center being built off West Samford Avenue.

The resolution will provide abatements for non-educational ad valorem taxes and sales and use taxes for the company, which is expected to bring in a capital investment of about $127 million and over the next two years create 20 jobs expected to pay no less than $40,000 a year, according to the resolution.

Taxes designed to help fund the East Alabama Medical Center, Auburn City Schools and children’s homes in Lee County will not be abated as a part of the resolution, according to the city’s council’s agenda packet.

Mayor Ron Anders described the new data center as a “super highway of information” for the whole area and across several states. According to city estimates, it will create a combined total estimated 10-year tax impact of over $4.7 million to the city.

AUBix, LLC was co-founded by Andrew Albrecht, an Auburn businessman. The new 40,000-square-foot facility is designed to bring a “technological edge” to the area as well as to help underserved communities throughout the state with technology, according to a release from the city.