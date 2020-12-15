Auburn City Council discusses CDBG funding, annexation and rezoning request Tuesday night

In other business

The council unanimously approved an annexation at 1.9 acres at the eastern terminus of Sutherland Lane and rezoning it from Rural to Development District Housing.

Over five residents voiced concern over over the two requests.

“Because something is legal and meets the requirements doesn’t mean that it’s what is best,” said Rob Wilborn, a nearby resident. “This project just doesn’t feel well planned; it seems the opposite of that.”

The property is in the county and can be developed in the county with little city oversight, Anders noted.

“The reality is that 1.9 acres can be developed in the county just as easy as it can be developed in the city,” Anders said.

“This makes a lot of sense to be annexed into the city and zoned properly – the biggest concern we have is connectivity,” homeowner Brent England said. “It would completely change this street and make it a primary entrance to Camden Ridge.”

City Manger Jim Buston said the area plays into the Auburn 2030 plan that looks at the city’s growth boundary that happened over a period of time.