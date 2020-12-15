Auburn City Council discusses CDBG funding, annexation and rezoning request Tuesday night

Auburn City Council members discussed community development block grants and a concurrent annexation, rezoning request at its last meeting of 2020 on Tuesday.
The city was awarded the Leading the Way Award, which recognizes local governments for delivering outstanding services to their community, presented by ETC Institute, the same company that conducts the City’s Citizen Survey.
“Auburn is one of the best communities in the nation, with regard to how well you deliver services,” Chris Tatham, chief executive officer of ETC Institute said.
As a recipient, Auburn has ranked in the top 10% of all cities and counties surveyed in the U.S. in three areas: satisfaction with the overall quality of services, satisfaction with customer service provided by employees and satisfaction with the value residents think they receive for local taxes and fees.
Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson said, “The City of Auburn employees do an excellent job, and I really appreciate all they do.”
Block grant funds
Drawing on federal Community Development Block Grant coronavirus funding, the council unanimously approved spending $441,324 on food bank and pantry programs, youth supportive services, senior supportive services, family supportive services and program administration.
The city has received a total of $821,280 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which encourages grantees to expedite or facilitate the use of funding in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Ward 6 Bob Parson commended the staff on the dispersion of the funds, calling it “a wonderful decision.”
Community Services Director Alfred Davis says the funding will support programs that were not supported during the first allocation.
“So far, we’ve been very pleased with how we’ve been able to allocate the coronavirus funds and we’ve been able to help a tremendous number of people so far from the first round. We know that we will be able to do the same with the second round."
The council also approved the restructuring of a mortgage loan through the block grant funded Housing Reconstruction Deferred Loan Program.
Road improvements
The council unanimously approved payment to Alabama Power Company in the amount of $428,949 for road and traffic improvements on South College Street, Samford Avenue, Gay Street and Reese Avenue.
The project consists of widening South College Street, Samford Avenue and Gay Street and installing wider sidewalks which requires relocation of overhead power lines.
In other business
The council unanimously approved an annexation at 1.9 acres at the eastern terminus of Sutherland Lane and rezoning it from Rural to Development District Housing.
Over five residents voiced concern over over the two requests.
“Because something is legal and meets the requirements doesn’t mean that it’s what is best,” said Rob Wilborn, a nearby resident. “This project just doesn’t feel well planned; it seems the opposite of that.”
The property is in the county and can be developed in the county with little city oversight, Anders noted.
“The reality is that 1.9 acres can be developed in the county just as easy as it can be developed in the city,” Anders said.
“This makes a lot of sense to be annexed into the city and zoned properly – the biggest concern we have is connectivity,” homeowner Brent England said. “It would completely change this street and make it a primary entrance to Camden Ridge.”
City Manger Jim Buston said the area plays into the Auburn 2030 plan that looks at the city’s growth boundary that happened over a period of time.
“It’s going to be a long-term plan and it’ll be a while before the remainder of this property comes before us again,” Griswold said.
Two board appointments were made at Tuesday’s meeting: Celeste Smith to the Public Park and Recreation Board and Nick Hayes to the Historic Preservation Commission.
The council approved five conditional use approvals recommended by the Planning Commission, including Auburn Community Church’s institutional use at 2102 Hamilton Place; expansion of industrial use at 2490 Innovation Drive; road service use at 615 Opelika Road; commercial and entertainment use of pest control services at 1922 Professional Circle; and commercial support use of the 90,000-square-foot distribution hub for the SiO2 Medical manufacturing facility.
Before the council adjourned, Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith praised city staff and officials for their continued efforts in the last council meeting of 2020.
“What a year it has been,” Smith said. “I want to thank everyone on staff that’s done such a fantastic job and have worked so hard.”
The council will hold virtual meetings in January, as recommended by Anders in response to the ongoing rise in positive coronavirus cases in Lee County.
“Please be mindful what we’re living with,” Anders said. “Have a happy holiday, but please be careful.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.