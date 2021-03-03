Auburn City Council endorses agreement for traffic signal at South College Street and Shell Toomer Parkway

The Auburn City Council endorsed an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for installation, operation and maintenance of a traffic signal at the intersection of South College Street and Shell Toomer Parkway.

This was the first step in seeking ALDOT approval for the installation of the proposed signal.

“I just want to say how much I appreciate getting this light up,” Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson said. “It has been needed for a long time.”

Dawson asked city staff to clarify the project’s timeline, to which city manager Megan McGowen Crouch and city engineer Alison Frazier agreed could be in fall 2021.

“After tonight, the item will go to the DOT for permitting — that can take anywhere from two weeks to two months — it really just depends,” Frazier said. “Following receiving the permit from ALDOT, we put the project out to bid. By the time we bid an award, that’s a 60-day process. Following award of the bid, we can have the contractor order the materials — that’s when the 12 to 16 weeks time is.”

Crouch added, “Once ALDOT agrees from a traffic study perspective that they [the signals] are warranted, the city moves as expeditiously as possible, since this is an intersection ALDOT controls.”