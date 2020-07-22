Auburn City Council gives support for mask order

Auburn City Council members endorsed Gov. Kay Ivey’s recent face mask order Tuesday, but not before expressing concerns over how long it will last.

The order, issued by Ivey last week, requires face masks to be worn in most public places, indoors and out. It is set to expire July 31, unless the governor extends it into August.

Council members Kelley Griswold and Bob Parsons noted that they and their colleagues aren’t currently scheduled to meet again until Aug. 4, and each said there should be a local order in place if Ivey doesn’t extend her order past the end of July.

“I’d hate be in the situation we were a couple weeks ago,” said Griswold, referring to the council deliberations before Ivey’s order. “I believe we need to come to decision and have something waiting in the wings.”

Mayor Ron Anders and City Manager Jim Buston cautioned that any city mask order would have to be approved, by state law, by Dr. Scott Harris, the state health officer.

Anders speculated that if Harris didn’t prevail upon Ivey to extend her statewide order, the odds weren’t good that he would approve such an order for the city of Auburn.

The council unanimously approved the resolution supporting Ivey’s face mask order.