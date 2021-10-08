Auburn City Council is considering raising towing fees in city limits

“We actually had two different requests — one on the billing side and one on the wheel locking side — just to take a look at those fees and update them,” Dorton told the Opelika-Auburn News. “Based on the amount of time it had been and what other cities were charging, it seemed like a reasonable thing to ask the Council.”

The 2008 amendment to the ordinance established maximum wheel locking fees that increased hourly from $25 for vehicles wheel locked between 0-2 hours up to $65 for vehicles wheel-locked more than 6 hours. In 2016, however, the City Council passed an amendment to have one single $50 fee for wheel-locked vehicles.

Dawson told the Opelika-Auburn News his concern lies with visitors coming to Auburn who may be unfamiliar with where they can park downtown during larger events like football game days or Auburn University events like orientation.

“I want to make sure it’s fair to everybody involved, especially somebody visiting Auburn with their kids and not know they have to pay $150 to get their car back,” Dawson said. “$150 to get your car back seems a little excessive to me.”

Dawson said he believes the City Council should reconsider the dollar amount of increased fees and feels a middle ground of $125 would be more balanced for the vehicle owner.