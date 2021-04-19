Auburn City Council preview: What meeting would be complete without something on short-term rentals?

An Auburn City Schools Board of Education appointment, short-term rental business license ordinance and an app-based ride share ordinance update are all on the Auburn City Council’s agenda for Tuesday, April 20.

The meeting is the second in-person Council meeting since the beginning of the pandemic last March in the new Council chamber at 141 N. Ross Street. While masks are encouraged, but not required, seats in the chamber will remain socially distanced with limited capacity.

The Committee of the Whole convenes at 6:55 p.m. to nominate a Board of Education appointment. Incumbent and former Auburn City Schools Superintendent Terry Jenkins is seeking a second term, and the Council voted 7-2 at its April 6 meeting to suspend the rules requiring an interview for the seat’s appointment.

The individual nominated will be appointed later on in the regular meeting. The term begins June 1, 2021 and ends May 31, 2026.

Under the consent agenda, the Council will look at adopting the Community Development Block Grant Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Action Plan and funding recommendations for the $676,129 received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.