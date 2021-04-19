Auburn City Council preview: What meeting would be complete without something on short-term rentals?

An Auburn City Schools Board of Education appointment, short-term rental business license ordinance and an app-based ride share ordinance update are all on the Auburn City Council’s agenda for Tuesday, April 20.
The meeting is the second in-person Council meeting since the beginning of the pandemic last March in the new Council chamber at 141 N. Ross Street. While masks are encouraged, but not required, seats in the chamber will remain socially distanced with limited capacity.
The Committee of the Whole convenes at 6:55 p.m. to nominate a Board of Education appointment. Incumbent and former Auburn City Schools Superintendent Terry Jenkins is seeking a second term, and the Council voted 7-2 at its April 6 meeting to suspend the rules requiring an interview for the seat’s appointment.
The individual nominated will be appointed later on in the regular meeting. The term begins June 1, 2021 and ends May 31, 2026.
Under the consent agenda, the Council will look at adopting the Community Development Block Grant Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Action Plan and funding recommendations for the $676,129 received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The plan, which outlines how the City plans to use the funding, can be found here.
Regarding short-term rentals, the City Council will consider amending the City of Auburn Business License Ordinance to include a short-term rental business licensing regulations category.
Under the proposed ordinance included in the ePacket, an annual business license fee is hereby fixed at an amount equal to a percentage of gross receipts set at a quarter of 1% (gross receipts multiplied by .0025), provided that the minimum business license fee shall be $100 for businesses that fall into one of the two categories: short-term non-primary rental or homestay as defined in the zoning ordinance.
Section 2-4 of the City Code and Section 11-43A-24 of the Code of Alabama require unanimous consent of the City Council to pass an ordinance at the same meeting at which it is introduced.
In other business, City Council will also discuss amending City Code to reconcile the City’s regulations for vehicles for hire with the State of Alabama law regarding app-based ride share services like Uber and Lyft, or Transportation Network Companies (TNCs).
The State of Alabama passed legislation regulating Ubers, Lyfts and the like and therefore limiting municipalities from regulating or licensing them in 2018 after the City Council passed the current ordinance on August 2, 2016.
While the state takes over local authority to license or regulate in-town TNCs, municipalities with an existing ordinance like Auburn are allowed to request auditing and public safety-related information within certain parameters.
Council meetings are live streamed at auburnalabama.org/agenda and on the City's YouTube and Facebook Page.
To view the full agenda, visit auburnalabama.org/agenda.