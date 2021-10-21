Auburn City Council raises towing fees from $100 to $125 in city limits

Fees for parking violations on private property in Auburn are set to go up next week after the Auburn City Council vote to amend an ordinance on nonconsensual towing at its Oct. 19 meeting.

The city will raise the maximum fee for nonconsensual towing from $100 to $125 and the maximum wheel locking fee from $50 to $75 following a request from Auburn Express Towing to raise the fees to adjust for inflation. The increase begins next Thursday, Oct. 28, according to David Dorton, director of public affairs for the City of Auburn.

The initial amendment discussed at the City Council’s Oct. 5 meeting proposed a maximum towing fee of $150.

At this week’s meeting, the Council unanimously consented to adjusting the towing rate after Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson suggested a middle of $125 when the call for the vote returned. The Council then unanimously consented to approving the amendment. Dawson denied consent at the Oct. 5 meeting as he felt the vote required more citizen input and felt a $50 increase in the maximum towing fee was too sharp for visitors unfamiliar with city ordinance.

Dawson told the Opelika-Auburn News he was pleased with the compromise his fellow council members made Tuesday.

