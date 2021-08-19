Auburn City Council recognizes Alabama Teacher of the Year with flowers and a key to the city

Mayor Ron Anders and the Auburn City Council recognized and thanked Auburn Junior High School teacher Kimberly Johnson at their meeting Tuesday for her work in education after she was recognized as the 2021-2022 Alabama Teacher of the Year.

“This past week our city, our school system, our children and our families were honored to be a part of the same system that the best teacher in the state of Alabama works in,” Anders said. “Kim has been a special part of our community for many, many years, and to think that of all the great teachers in this state who’d give their lives to teaching all of our wonderful children across the state of Alabama, that she was recognized by her peers and people in educational leadership positions in Alabama as the very best teacher is just awesome.”

Johnson, who taught language arts for 18 years and now teaches study skills to students at Auburn Junior High School, was awarded a bouquet of flowers and a key to the city from the mayor before being applauded by all in the council chamber.

