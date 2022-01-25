Auburn City Council rejects NAACP map and adopts amended city map to cap off redistricting

Anders said consultants alleged in their analysis there wasn't enough data to back the idea of Auburn including two majority-minority districts.

"There's no evidence to support the functionality or cohesion of a second majority-minority district, (and) it could damage the functioning Black majority-minority district we have by diluting the Black vote in Ward 1," he said. "Please hear me on this ... it's not because we refuse the alternate plan creating a second district, but rather, because our legal and data analysis show that the alternate map does not accomplish this goal."

Strong community turnout created a noisier-than-usual environment in the council chambers, with many people in the public attending in apparent support of the Lee County NAACP.

About 20 people spoke during a lengthy public hearing process with most in favor of the map. There was contention over the city's analysis led by Balch and Bingham attorney Dorman Walker, who was joined by University of Georgia political science professor Trey Hood.