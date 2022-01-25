Auburn City Council rejects NAACP map and adopts amended city map to cap off redistricting

Following 77 days, three postponed votes and a review of one alternative map, the Auburn City Council has adopted an amended version of its proposed redistricted map — and it won't have two majority-minority wards.
Council members met Tuesday in a special called meeting to further discuss and ultimately vote on redistricting its ward map to reflect changes in the 2020 census.
The council voted 7-2 to adopt the City of Auburn's redistricted map as amended. Ward 1 Councilperson Connie Fitch-Taylor and Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon voted no. All other council members and Mayor Ron Anders voted yes.
The process ends after Lee County NAACP Branch 5038 attempted to bring two majority-minority districts to Auburn — wards where racial and ethnic minorities make up over half the ward's population. The organization first proposed the concept to the council during the initial Dec. 21 council meeting in which redistricting was brought before council members.
"I want to thank everyone's part in this process," Anders said before the council cast its final vote. "We've invited and received phone calls, emails and letters, and our City Manager (Megan Crouch) and staff had met separately not only with the NAACP but with other residents who've asked for time to have their questions addressed."
Anders said consultants alleged in their analysis there wasn't enough data to back the idea of Auburn including two majority-minority districts.
"There's no evidence to support the functionality or cohesion of a second majority-minority district, (and) it could damage the functioning Black majority-minority district we have by diluting the Black vote in Ward 1," he said. "Please hear me on this ... it's not because we refuse the alternate plan creating a second district, but rather, because our legal and data analysis show that the alternate map does not accomplish this goal."
Strong community turnout created a noisier-than-usual environment in the council chambers, with many people in the public attending in apparent support of the Lee County NAACP.
About 20 people spoke during a lengthy public hearing process with most in favor of the map. There was contention over the city's analysis led by Balch and Bingham attorney Dorman Walker, who was joined by University of Georgia political science professor Trey Hood.
At its Jan. 18 meeting, the City Council heard a report from Hood that stated the citizen voting age population per ward wouldn't allow for two majority-minority wards and that the Lee County NAACP's map did not pass prongs of the Gingles Test, used to determine the validity of majority-minority wards.
Critics during Tuesday's public hearing on redistricting said Hood didn't have enough data points for his report and that there was no citizen voting age population data in the 2020 census, with some questioning where Hood sourced his numbers from. Others denounced Walker's involvement in the process because of his ties to Alabama's state redistricting and political strategist Thomas Hofeller, who became notorious for gerrymandering the Black vote in favor of Republicans, according to the New York Times.
Anders ended the public hearing segment after a recess was called on account of an Auburn resident voiced his disapproval of the NAACP and its motives in redistricting, with the resident escorted out of the council chambers by police.
In the end, both the initial alternative map the Lee County NAACP presented and an NAACP map with adjusted ward boundaries were both rejected. Council members voted in favor of amendments to the city's original proposal, including moving a small block of the proposed Ward 5 to the proposed Ward 2 in order to consolidate all of Auburn's historical district in one ward.
Another amendment moved blocks in the proposed Ward 5 largely occupied by students to the proposed Ward 4, with about 1,000 people changing wards.
Lee County NAACP representatives expressed displeasure with the council's move after the special called meeting adjourned.
"The NAACP is highly disappointed in the vote tonight by the Auburn City Council," Lee County NAACP President Billy Allen told the Opelika-Auburn News. "We still think the citizens of Auburn deserve at least two majority-minority wards, and we're going to continue our efforts to make that happen."
Tabitha Isner, whom the Lee County NAACP hired to aid in drawing its alternative map, told the Opelika-Auburn News she felt Tuesday's vote was "based on false premises."
"I hate to see people make a bad decision based on bad advice," Isner said. "I'm going to hope that's all that's going on here and we're not up against folks who are just fundamentally opposed to minority representation on the City Council."