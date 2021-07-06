Auburn City Council revises short-term rental ordinance to clarify 'a few things that could be confusing'

The Auburn City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night to add two definitions and two revisions to the short-term rental ordinance.

The passed ordinance adds “transient occupancy” and “lodging” to supplement the regulations governing short-term rentals and operational clarifications regarding homestays. Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith, who denied unanimous consent of the revision on the first reading at the June 15 Council meeting, again voted in opposition.

Transient occupancy is defined as “the use of any building or structure, or portion thereof, as overnight accommodations for any individual(s) for any period(s) of thirty (30) or fewer consecutive days, in return for a fee or charge. No transient occupancy shall be deemed or construed as being a residential use of any dwelling, or portion thereof.”

Lodging is defined as “a building, or portion of a building (including, without limitation, any guest room) that is used or advertised for transient occupancy.”

Much of the homestay regulations were modeled after another college town, Charlottesville, Va., and the “transient occupancy” definition is word-for-word from that city, according to the council’s ePacket.