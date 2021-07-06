Auburn City Council revises short-term rental ordinance to clarify 'a few things that could be confusing'

The Auburn City Council voted 7-1 Tuesday night to add two definitions and two revisions to the short-term rental ordinance.
The passed ordinance adds “transient occupancy” and “lodging” to supplement the regulations governing short-term rentals and operational clarifications regarding homestays. Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith, who denied unanimous consent of the revision on the first reading at the June 15 Council meeting, again voted in opposition.
Transient occupancy is defined as “the use of any building or structure, or portion thereof, as overnight accommodations for any individual(s) for any period(s) of thirty (30) or fewer consecutive days, in return for a fee or charge. No transient occupancy shall be deemed or construed as being a residential use of any dwelling, or portion thereof.”
Lodging is defined as “a building, or portion of a building (including, without limitation, any guest room) that is used or advertised for transient occupancy.”
Much of the homestay regulations were modeled after another college town, Charlottesville, Va., and the “transient occupancy” definition is word-for-word from that city, according to the council’s ePacket.
“The meat of the ordinance and what it means stays the same,” City Manager Megan Crouch said. “It is clarifying a few things that could be confusing in the zoning ordinance and it’s making sure that they track as they were intended to track. There isn’t any major change you’re making tonight.”
The first text revision exempts homestays from having to comply with the maximum floor area—no more than 25% of the total floor area—of a dwelling unit allowance in which a home occupation may operate and the second revision clarifies parking for homestays.
The Council did not include these amendments in the March 16, 2021 ordinance, which forced Tuesday night’s vote and the amendments to clean up the original text of the ordinance. Several citizens spoke in opposition or in favor of short-term rentals during citizen’s communication at the end of the meeting after the Council’s vote.
The Auburn Planning Commission unanimously recommended approval at its May 13, 2021 regular meeting. Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon, who filed a lawsuit against the Council and several city staff in opposition to short-term rentals on June 25, recused himself from Tuesday night’s vote and discussion, as he did during the original vote.