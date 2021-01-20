Auburn city council thanks Buston for 25 years of service

Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson said: “All throughout my career you were always there to help me, and I appreciate that. A man can count on one hand the number of men we can count on, and you are one of those men for me.”

“Auburn is thankful for all you’ve done,” Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon said. “I really appreciate you and got to work with you for the past two years.”

During Buston’s tenure, Auburn attracted more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs. Seven new companies came to the city, and another 32 companies expanded existing operations. He reorganized city operations in 2018 by restructuring city departments into business units based on the services they provide.

Assistant City Manager and Chief Operating Officer Megan McGowen Crouch will take over the first week of February. She will be Auburn’s first female city manager.

Inclusive playground construction starts

A playground for all is coming to Town Creek Park.

The 1.9 million dollar inclusive playground is set to begin construction in early February.

D&J Enterprises is the contractor and Miracle Recreation Equipment Co is the supplier of playground equipment, surfacing and support items.