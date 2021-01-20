Auburn city council thanks Buston for 25 years of service

Auburn City Council thanked retiring City Manager Jim Buston for his 25 years of service to Auburn citizens at its Tuesday meeting.
The native of Rock Springs, Wyo., came to Auburn University in 1980 for graduate school to study animal nutrition, following a six year Peace Corps stint that included four years as a U.S. government advisor. A part-time role using his fluent Spanish to train students to go to Panama and teach computing led him into software development, and later, serving Auburn citizens.
In 1996, then-City Manager Doug Watson asked Buston to oversee the city’s first IT department. Buston later added the assistant city manager and chief information officer titles, working on streamlining city services, training up employees and improving customer service.
Buston, 70, contemplated retirement when then-City Manager Charlie Duggan beat him to the punch in 2017. He stayed on as interim before the council made it permanent.
Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith thanked Buston for his dedication saying, “You can tell your leadership trickles down to every employee of the city.”
Other council members followed suit, thanking Buston for his leadership and highlighting his impact on Auburn.
Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson said: “All throughout my career you were always there to help me, and I appreciate that. A man can count on one hand the number of men we can count on, and you are one of those men for me.”
“Auburn is thankful for all you’ve done,” Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon said. “I really appreciate you and got to work with you for the past two years.”
During Buston’s tenure, Auburn attracted more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs. Seven new companies came to the city, and another 32 companies expanded existing operations. He reorganized city operations in 2018 by restructuring city departments into business units based on the services they provide.
Assistant City Manager and Chief Operating Officer Megan McGowen Crouch will take over the first week of February. She will be Auburn’s first female city manager.
Inclusive playground construction starts
A playground for all is coming to Town Creek Park.
The 1.9 million dollar inclusive playground is set to begin construction in early February.
D&J Enterprises is the contractor and Miracle Recreation Equipment Co is the supplier of playground equipment, surfacing and support items.
Staying virtual