 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn city council thanks Buston for 25 years of service
0 comments

Auburn city council thanks Buston for 25 years of service

{{featured_button_text}}
Buston desk

Auburn City Manager Jim Buston plans to leave his always-tidy desk in January for retirement, after a quarter-century with the city.

 Mike Eads/

Auburn City Council thanked retiring City Manager Jim Buston for his 25 years of service to Auburn citizens at its Tuesday meeting.

The native of Rock Springs, Wyo., came to Auburn University in 1980 for graduate school to study animal nutrition, following a six year Peace Corps stint that included four years as a U.S. government advisor. A part-time role using his fluent Spanish to train students to go to Panama and teach computing led him into software development, and later, serving Auburn citizens.

In 1996, then-City Manager Doug Watson asked Buston to oversee the city’s first IT department. Buston later added the assistant city manager and chief information officer titles, working on streamlining city services, training up employees and improving customer service.

Buston, 70, contemplated retirement when then-City Manager Charlie Duggan beat him to the punch in 2017. He stayed on as interim before the council made it permanent.

Ward 4 Councilperson Brett Smith thanked Buston for his dedication saying, “You can tell your leadership trickles down to every employee of the city.”

Other council members followed suit, thanking Buston for his leadership and highlighting his impact on Auburn.

Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson said: “All throughout my career you were always there to help me, and I appreciate that. A man can count on one hand the number of men we can count on, and you are one of those men for me.”

“Auburn is thankful for all you’ve done,” Ward 5 Councilperson Steven Dixon said. “I really appreciate you and got to work with you for the past two years.”

During Buston’s tenure, Auburn attracted more than 1,000 new manufacturing jobs. Seven new companies came to the city, and another 32 companies expanded existing operations. He reorganized city operations in 2018 by restructuring city departments into business units based on the services they provide.

Assistant City Manager and Chief Operating Officer Megan McGowen Crouch will take over the first week of February. She will be Auburn’s first female city manager.

Inclusive playground construction starts

A playground for all is coming to Town Creek Park.

The 1.9 million dollar inclusive playground is set to begin construction in early February.

Town Creek Park Inclusive Playground

Rendering of the Town Creek Park Inclusive Playground is found on the City of Auburn's website under development services. 

D&J Enterprises is the contractor and Miracle Recreation Equipment Co is the supplier of playground equipment, surfacing and support items.

Staying virtual

The council will meet again virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Mayor Ron Anders reminded residents to be safe and careful, addressing the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Alabama.

To watch the full meeting, visit the city’s YouTube channel at CityofAuburnAL.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert