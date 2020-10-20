Auburn city council votes to promote Crouch to city manager; student housing talks tabled

The Auburn City Council voted to promote Megan McGowen Crouch to City Manager Tuesday night, but got snagged on a proposed student housing ordinance.
The council voted unanimously to ask Crouch to take over for City Manager Jim Buston when he steps down at the end of January. The council also instructed Mayor Ron Anders to work out a new contract with her.
Citizens who have dealt with Crouch, the current Assistant City Manager and COO, in her various city jobs over the last two decades touted her experience in economic development, planning and other city services.
“Megan is decisive, communicates her vision and sees the big picture,” said Kelly Shomaker, who serves as Auburn University’s Chief Financial Officer. “I look forward to working with her in this new capacity.”
“Megan has a global perspective, but she never takes her eye off what’s happening here locally,” said former city school board member Laura Cooper. “…She is always prepared and she always digs deep to find out what the needs of the community are.”
“Megan is uniquely qualified to fill the Auburn City Manager position … she is the right person for this job,” said Bob Dumas.
Student housing
A proposed ordinance to curb future student housing development in three different parts of the city was cut in two, with the half pertaining to big student apartment developments tabled and the other half, which dealt with Academic Detached Dwelling Units, amended.
ADDUs are essentially multi-bedrooms houses rented out to students.
Anders convinced the council, on a 7-2 vote, to table cutting the number of beds allowed from 255 down to 170 for new student apartment developments in the Urban Neighborhood-West district north of the Auburn University campus. He suggested a council work session to study the matter, then a vote at the Nov. 3 meeting.
“I just want to study this and make sure 170 is the right number for our community,” Anders said.
Councilmen Kelley Griswold and Bob Parsons questioned the move, each noting that a task force appointed by Anders himself, city planning staff and the city’s planning commission have all been studying the issue for a year and a half.
“We are, it seems to me, actively dismantling the very work that they have done,” said Parsons.
After that move, councilman Tommy Dawson asked to amend the ADDU question to allow continued conditional use of such housing in the city’s Medium Density Residential District east of downtown, and prohibit it in the Neighborhood Residential District (NRD) north of downtown.
Dawson and colleague Brett Smith both said they had heard from constituents about the need to ban future ADDUs in the NRD, but said property owners in the MDRD district should be allowed to pursue such future developments, subject to conditional approval from the city. Anders endorsed the move, too, saying the multi-student houses are natural fits in that area.
The council met once again via Zoom online conferencing. The meeting can be watched on YouTube at youtu.be/3uIaaBGsuNM.
