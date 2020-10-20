Auburn city council votes to promote Crouch to city manager; student housing talks tabled

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

ADDUs are essentially multi-bedrooms houses rented out to students.

Anders convinced the council, on a 7-2 vote, to table cutting the number of beds allowed from 255 down to 170 for new student apartment developments in the Urban Neighborhood-West district north of the Auburn University campus. He suggested a council work session to study the matter, then a vote at the Nov. 3 meeting.

“I just want to study this and make sure 170 is the right number for our community,” Anders said.

Councilmen Kelley Griswold and Bob Parsons questioned the move, each noting that a task force appointed by Anders himself, city planning staff and the city’s planning commission have all been studying the issue for a year and a half.

“We are, it seems to me, actively dismantling the very work that they have done,” said Parsons.

After that move, councilman Tommy Dawson asked to amend the ADDU question to allow continued conditional use of such housing in the city’s Medium Density Residential District east of downtown, and prohibit it in the Neighborhood Residential District (NRD) north of downtown.